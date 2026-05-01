The Devil Wears Prada 2: Style Collaborations You Need to Know

The highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is hitting theaters soon, and with it comes a wave of stylish collaborations with brands like Old Navy, Target, Walmart, and BedHead Pajamas. Shop the looks inspired by Miranda Priestly and the iconic film.

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved film The Devil Wears Prada is slated for release in theaters on May 1st, igniting a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Almost two decades after the original captivated audiences, the continuation promises to recapture the magic while introducing a fresh wave of style inspiration. A significant aspect of the sequel's rollout is a series of strategic brand collaborations, offering fans the opportunity to embody the film's iconic aesthetic through accessible fashion and lifestyle products. These partnerships extend beyond mere merchandise, aiming to integrate the film's sophisticated and powerful imagery into everyday wardrobes and home comforts.

The collaborations span a diverse range of retailers, catering to various budgets and preferences. Old Navy has launched a collection featuring pieces like the Miranda Power Satchel, a structured and polished bag exuding authority, and the SoComfy Oversized Pullover Hoodie, offering a relaxed yet fashionable vibe reminiscent of off-duty runway style.

Target joins the fray with apparel including a men's 'That's All' graphic tee, channeling Miranda Priestly's iconic dismissiveness, and a women's 'I Love My Job' short-sleeve shirt, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the film's satirical portrayal of corporate ambition. Walmart contributes with its Devil Wears Prada Scoop Collection, showcasing strappy stiletto heels and pointed-toe slingbacks designed to elevate any outfit with a touch of Prada-esque sophistication.

Finally, BedHead Pajamas offers luxurious comfort with their Devil Wears Prada short sleeve classic set and men's pajama pants, allowing fans to lounge in style inspired by Miranda Priestly's refined taste. These collaborations aren't simply about slapping a logo onto existing products; they're thoughtfully designed pieces that capture the essence of the film's aesthetic and characters. These brand partnerships are proving incredibly popular, with several items already nearing sell-out status.

The Old Navy capsule collection, in particular, has garnered significant attention, demonstrating the enduring appeal of The Devil Wears Prada's fashion influence. The success of these collaborations highlights a broader trend of film-inspired fashion, where audiences actively seek to incorporate the style of their favorite movies and characters into their own lives. The pricing of these items is also noteworthy, making the film's aesthetic accessible to a wider audience.

From a $15 t-shirt at Target to a $98 pajama set from BedHead, there's something for everyone looking to embrace the world of The Devil Wears Prada. The return of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is a major draw, and these collaborations provide an additional layer of engagement for fans, allowing them to connect with the film on a more personal and tangible level.

The strategic marketing and product design demonstrate a keen understanding of the film's cultural impact and the desires of its devoted fanbase. This sequel isn't just a film release; it's a full-fledged lifestyle experience





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep Fashion Collaborations Old Navy Target Walmart Bedhead Pajamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Blunt on 'surreal' reunion in The Devil Wears Prada 2Emily Blunt opens up about the 'surreal' reunion on The Devil Wears Prada 2, working with Anne Hathaway, the sequel fashion and Emily's iconic one liners.

Read more »

How True Is The Devil Wears Prada 2? A Fashion Magazine Editor Gives His VerdictThe Devil Wears Prada 2 - official trailer (20th Century Studios)

Read more »

Get Runway Ready at Vue Hamilton with special screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2For fashionistas who think they have what it takes to meet Miranda Priestly’s sky-high fashion standards, Vue welcomes customers to attend the screening clad in their most fabulous attire.

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Nostalgic Yet Timely Exploration of the Fashion WorldTwo decades after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 revisits the iconic characters and settings of the first film, offering a fresh perspective on the evolving fashion industry. With a stellar cast and insightful commentary, the sequel blends nostalgia with modern themes, delivering a compelling story that resonates with audiences.

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Struggles to Live Up to the Original, Critics SayEarly reviews of *The Devil Wears Prada 2* suggest the sequel fails to recapture the magic of the 2006 hit, despite a star-studded cast and strong box office projections. Critics have criticized the film's weak storyline and lack of originality, though some praise Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci's performances. Despite mixed reviews, the sequel is expected to perform well at the box office.

Read more »

The Real Emily Charlton: Leslie Framer Reveals She Inspired The Devil Wears Prada CharacterLeslie Framer, a top Hollywood stylist, has come forward as the real-life inspiration behind Emily Charlton from The Devil Wears Prada. In a candid interview, she discusses her time working with Lauren Weisberger at Vogue and how her experiences shaped the iconic film.

Read more »