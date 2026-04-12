The Diagnosis Industry: How Patients Are Coaching Their Way to Diagnoses and Draining NHS Resources

A GP reveals how patients are increasingly using rehearsed language and online resources to self-diagnose and access NHS services, leading to a surge in diagnoses for conditions like anxiety, ADHD, and autism. The author critiques the exploitation of the system, highlighting the financial strain and the impact on those with genuine needs, while advocating for stricter regulations.

The role of a General Practitioner is becoming increasingly challenging as patients arrive not just with symptoms, but with scripts. They present carefully prepared phrases, polished descriptions, and diagnostic language often lifted directly from specialist websites and, increasingly, AI-powered chatbots. This trend is most evident in the surge of individuals seeking diagnoses for conditions like anxiety, ADHD , and autism.

The author, a GP, frequently encounters the same rehearsed language from patients: statements like 'I'm masking' or 'I have sensory overload affecting my daily living.' These phrases, the author observes, are not organic expressions but rather learned soundbites. Patients who once communicated plainly about their health now offer textbook descriptions that feel more rehearsed than genuine. When prompted to describe their experiences in their own words, many struggle. This 'coaching' of patients has a significant impact, particularly on the taxpayer. The author highlights the astonishing fact that resources, potentially amounting to £800 per minute, are being directed towards supporting individuals claiming even mild mental health conditions. This diverts funds from the Department for Work and Pensions. The author emphasizes the potential for these funds to be used to invest in specialist staff, support facilities, and medication within the NHS, specifically to treat those with genuine needs. However, the author argues that a culture of exploiting the system for personal gain has been developing, particularly in the realm of mental health.\Over the past three to five years, patients have discovered ways to circumvent NHS waiting lists, which can stretch from two to five years, by exercising their 'Right to Choose'. While this initiative was theoretically designed to empower patients, it has inadvertently opened the door to a rapidly expanding parasitic industry. Numerous private companies now offer ADHD and autism assessments under NHS contracts, mirroring the business model of 'no-win-no-fee' firms that cater to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claimants. The process is straightforward: patients seek out the shortest waiting times, complete a form, obtain a GP referral, and secure a diagnosis. They then return to the NHS for prescriptions, monitoring, and ongoing care, effectively bypassing the public healthcare system's waiting lists. This pattern, the author contends, is contributing to the strain on the healthcare system. The carefully crafted phrases and diagnostic language, sourced from specialist websites, are evident in the growing number of people seeking diagnoses for anxiety, ADHD, and autism. This development exacerbates the existing challenges within the NHS. Meanwhile, those with severe, life-limiting conditions, individuals genuinely in distress, often those less informed or less able to advocate for themselves, are left languishing on extended waiting lists. This situation underscores the inequity inherent in the system.\The incentives extend beyond the initial diagnosis. These diagnoses can unlock a range of benefits, including financial support through PIP, additional time in examinations, specialized educational support, and workplace accommodations such as flexible hours. However, these benefits come at a cost. GPs are inundated with referrals. The NHS bears the burden of follow-up care, prescriptions, and testing. The author views this as the rapid growth of a diagnosis industry that disproportionately rewards those who are adept at navigating and exploiting the system. The author concludes by stating that until political measures, such as those that the Labour party could instigate, are implemented to tighten regulations and curb the actions of these firms, the balance will remain dangerously skewed, and the truly vulnerable will be left behind. The focus shifts towards the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure fairness and equitable access to healthcare. The current situation favors those who are more informed and digitally savvy, leaving others at a disadvantage





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NHS Mental Health Diagnosis ADHD Autism Gps Healthcare System Waiting Lists PIP Healthcare

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The Diagnosis Industry: How Patients, Armed with Scripts, are Overwhelming GPs and the NHSThis article explores the growing trend of patients seeking diagnoses for mental health conditions, particularly anxiety, ADHD, and autism, who are presenting with pre-prepared narratives learned from online resources. It investigates how this trend is affecting the workloads of GPs, impacting NHS resources, and the rise of a 'diagnosis industry' that benefits those who are informed and skilled at navigating the system, leaving those with the most genuine and severe needs on lengthy waiting lists. It highlights the financial implications and the need for stricter regulations.

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