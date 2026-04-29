The Discerning Shoplifter: A Confession of Moral Theft in the Age of Self-Service

A shoplifter with a conscience shares their strict code of conduct, justifying minor thefts from supermarkets while drawing the line at small businesses. The rise of self-service checkouts has fueled this behavior, but the author argues their actions are negligible compared to their overall spending.

I am not just any shoplifter. I consider myself a discerning and even moral thief, with a strict code of conduct that sets me apart from career criminals.

My actions are deliberate, but I believe they are justified in the grand scheme of my spending habits. Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman recently blamed self-service checkouts for a rise in shoplifting among 'good, honest people,' suggesting that technical glitches lead to accidental theft. While I admit to occasionally walking away with unscanned items due to frustration, the majority of my shoplifting is intentional.

I understand that stealing is illegal, but so is speeding slightly over the limit, and I do that far more often. I see my minor thefts as insignificant compared to the thousands I spend annually at supermarkets. My targets are always low-value food items—under £5—and only when my total purchase exceeds £25.

For example, during a recent trip to a high-end supermarket, I paid for Greek salad, raspberries, a lasagne, wine, and chocolate biscuits but conveniently 'forgot' to scan the latter. When I spend over £30 on essentials, taking a small treat for free doesn’t feel as wrong. My usual haul includes sweets, birthday cards, salad bags, and crisps. Once, I took a £10 pair of tights but regretted it and vowed to stick to my food-only rule.

I’ve never been caught, and if I were, I’d charm my way out of it with an innocent act of surprise. While I enjoy the thrill, it’s not my main motivation. My rationale is that my thefts are negligible compared to my overall spending—I once dropped £600 on a birthday party and spent nearly £2,000 at a posh store during Christmas. It all began with a packet of Haribos.

I was at a food hall checkout with a basket full of treats, including my kids’ favorite candy. The self-service machine malfunctioned, charging me twice for apples and failing to register a shopping bag. With no staff in sight, I adjusted my items and left without scanning the Haribos. The experience was oddly exhilarating, and I found myself repeating the act.

I draw the line at stealing from small businesses, reserving my 'borrowing' for large supermarkets that can absorb the loss. My midlife shoplifting is a far cry from my teenage lipgloss theft, which my mother made me return in shame. Now, I justify my actions as a form of balancing the scales, given my substantial contributions to these corporations. The addiction has grown, but I maintain my principles—only low-value, food-related items, and only from big chains.

It’s a twisted form of retail therapy, but one that I’ve rationalized as harmless in the grand scheme of things





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shoplifting Self-Service Checkouts Retail Theft Consumer Behavior Ethics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sacked Morrisons Manager Overwhelmed by Public Support After Dismissal for Confronting Violent ShoplifterSean Egan, a 46-year-old manager fired by Morrisons for intervening in a violent shoplifting incident, has received widespread community support during protests demanding his reinstatement. Despite his 29 years of service, the supermarket terminated his employment, leaving his family in financial distress. The incident involved a prolific thief with over 100 offenses, who was later imprisoned. Egan criticizes Morrisons' leadership for ignoring his contributions and vows to push for change.

Read more »

Aldridge Morrisons manager welcomes meeting over sackingSean Egan is to meet with Morrisons' chief executive about his sacking for tackling a shoplifter.

Read more »

Brenden Aaronson makes candid confession about missed Leeds United chance vs ChelseaThe attacker had the best Leeds United chance of the game when through on goal inside the first 15 minutes

Read more »

Vernon Kay issues Radio 2 statement 'for legal reasons’ after on-air confessionBBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay found himself in an awkward spot after realising that sharing an insight from his home life live on air could land him in hot water

Read more »

Shoplifter back in jail after breaching criminal behaviour orderRitchie had been charged with breaching his CBO.

Read more »

Ally McCoist jumps on Rangers confession by John Higgins after snooker legend's Celtic troll jobThe Scot is battling to land a fifth World Championship crown while his beloved Hoops eye Premiership glory

Read more »