The Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe monetisation bid and visits to UK, World Health Organisation, and world leaders

The article provides information and details about The Duchess of Sussex's attempts at monetising her wardrobe, her visits to the UK, the World Health Organisation, and world leaders, and Prince Harry's comments on his family's security concerns.

The Duchess of Sussex has attempted to monetise her wardrobe once again via the AI platform OneOff, but prices are so high that shoppers must request the cost of one dress from the designer.

The mother-of-two has repeatedly revealed her fondness for the Danish brand Anine Bing and also wore the brand's £208 Brie Jeans in another clip. Her final ensemble included a £221 Christian Dior Silk Love Sleeve Blouse, the £225 'Kate Jeans' from Anine Bing, £820 Chanel Ballet Flats, and the Cord Woven Leather Belt from The Row. Meghan's BA269 flight from London departed 26 minutes later than expected at 3.31pm and arrived in LA at 7.25pm.

She was in Switzerland on Sunday to give a speech on children's online safety at the World Health Organisation's 79th World Health Assembly. Prince Harry has previously said that it is unsafe to bring his family to the UK unless he is given full-time armed police protection. In 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and lost automatic protection.

However, Harry lost a legal bid to have his protection reconsidered, blaming the Royal Household in thinly veiled comments about him being the victim of 'a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up'. Meghan's eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry was heavily celebrated on Instagram. Alongside a Union Jack emoji, she shared an image of a handwritten card she'd received from BA staff





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