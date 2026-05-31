The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Former Home, Frogmore Cottage, Lying Empty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, Frogmore Cottage, is now lying empty after they officially handed back the keys in 2023. The couple had arranged £2.4 million worth of renovations via the sovereign grant, including a new heat pump, replacing ceiling beams and floor and re-plumbing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed Windsor for the US in 2020, and officially handed back the Frogmore Cottage keys in 2023 with its seven acres and abundance of luxury features.

Ahead of their move across the pond, the couple resided at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Today, the secluded five-bedroom property still lies empty. Meghan Markle left the home in 2020, and for three years it was officially known as their UK base and they used it for a handful of occasions, including The Platinum Jubilee and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. In 2023, it was requested by King Charles that they hand the keys back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, is now lying empty and it seems that they were not as taken by the property as they initially thought. The couple had arranged £2.4 million worth of renovations via the sovereign grant, including a new heat pump, replacing ceiling beams and floor and re-plumbing. Everything was also designed as per Harry and Meghan's taste, including a copper bathtub and Vegan paint on the walls.

However, it seems that they were not as fond of the property as they initially thought. Reserving these decisions to free up the property for another use could well be a costly and lengthy process, which is perhaps why it hasn't taken place. While the couple has made their feelings about small and quirky Nottingham Cottage clear, it seems they were much more taken by Frogmore. Writing in, Harry described how the couple felt about living at the property.

They felt a strong connection to the property and its surroundings, and they were thrilled to be able to live in such a beautiful and historic home. However, it seems that they were not as fond of the property as they initially thought, and it is now lying empty. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in sunny Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their home has been praised for its beauty and luxury features





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