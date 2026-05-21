The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion: A source of laughter or admiration?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito has sparked mixed reactions from their neighbours and fans. Some admire their rustic interiors, while others criticize their untouched 2003-built residence. Journalist Tom Sykes revealed that their neighbours have criticized them for not remodeling or knocking down the house to make way for a modern mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in sunny Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their home has been praisedhas come under fire for its untouched interiors.

Journalist Tom Sykes revealed that their neighbours have criticised them for not demolishing their 2003-built residence to make way for a modern mansion like many high-profile celebrities do. However, their rustic interiors are being celebrated by some fans online. Sara, in her review, specifically highlights the 'stunning' outdoor kitchen made from stone and the impressive over-water tea room that 'doesn't look like it's in California'.

The comments section was a mixed bag, but included a lot of positivity for their property. The estate is officially known as the Chateau of Riven Rock and they initially purchased it for $14.65 million after stepping back from royal duties. Now, it is believed to be worth a dazzling $29 million, meaning the pair have made a lucrative real estate investment.

Glimpses inside the residence have revealed many impressive features, including the home cinema room, the master suite's balcony overlooking the breathtaking views, and their beautiful home office that is shared by the couple





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The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Montecito Mansion Rustic Interiors Criticism From Neighbours Real Estate Investment Home Cinema Room Master Suite's Balcony Home Office Two Interconnected Palm Trees Sentimental Meaning Australia Trip Easter Plans

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