The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK Home: A Look Back at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have a UK home in Windsor called Frogmore Cottage, where they raised their son Archie for the first few months of his life. They paid a commercial rent to the Crown Estate, which was later wiped after renovations added value to the home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Montecito, California, but they used to have a UK home in Windsor called Frogmore Cottage . In the UK, there was a special agreement made between them and the Crown Estate to get them off the hook for certain rental payments.

At the time of living there, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a commercial rent to the Crown Estate, similar to how Prince William and Princess Kate prepay the £2.4 million renovation costs to the Sovereign Grant, and once this was squared, their rent was also wiped. It is believed the renovations added value to the home, and this was taken into consideration as rent in lieu.

They continued to use it as their UK base until 2023, when they finally handed back the keys. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fond memories The UK base was where Harry and Meghan first became parents, and they raised their son Archie there for the first few months of his life. In their joint Netflix docuseries, glimpses into the home were revealed, including adorable family moments like bathtime with Archie.

The Duke has also opened up about his adoration for the residence in his very personal memoir, Spare. He penned: 'Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace. We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready.

We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there,' he said.

'We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry.

' Frogmore House in Windsor, in the same grounds as the cottage, is where they held their wedding reception. No, the Sussexes do not have a permanent UK base. Instead, when Prince Harry has visited the UK for various reasons such as the King's Coronation or his High Court appearances, he stays incognito at residences like luxury hotels and even Althorp House, his late mother's former childhood home.

The family now live in Montecito, with an impressive estate to call home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a private base in Europe, which they bought in 2023, that's now getting a designer transformation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed Windsor for the US in 2020, and officially handed back the Frogmore Cottage keys in 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in sunny Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and their home has been praised. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are causing some strong opinions in their neighbourhood of Montecito about their historic-looking mansion. The surprising sale of a $59.8m mansion in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood has caused quite a stir





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