The End of the War in Iran?

A deal appears imminent to end the war in Iran, which started in February, and with it the mullahs’ hopes of acquiring a nuclear weapon. However, the nature of the deal itself is disappointing, as it is essentially a stripped-down version of Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which Trump petulantly withdrew in 2018. The deal lacks meaningful limits on Iran’s regional mischief through its terrorist proxies, ballistic missiles, and human rights record.

The war in Iran may finally be coming to a close. After so many false starts, a deal appears imminent, which, as Donald Trump boasts, will end both the conflict and with it the mullahs’ hopes of acquiring a nuclear weapon .

However, not everyone is on board. A senior member of Iran’s parliament loftily dismissed it as a ‘wish list’, while surviving members of the leadership continue to vow defiance. Despite this, my hunch is that a deal will happen sooner or later, simply because all the parties need one.

The Iranian regime is desperate for some respite after the hammering it has taken, while the Trump administration wishes to call an end to a war that has gone badly and remains hugely unpopular among ordinary Americans. Meanwhile, the whole world needs the Strait of Hormuz to reopen so that supplies of Middle Eastern oil and gas can resume and the cataclysmic energy shock that is swiftly unfolding can be mitigated, if only in part.

From the White House to the mullahs’ bunkers, from Beijing to Islamabad, policymakers will be congratulating themselves on having pulled things back from the brink. They are entirely wrong to do so. This is not a moment of catharsis; instead, it’s one of great sadness





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