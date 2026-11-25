Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt made history as the first Wales-born pair to open the batting for England, combining for 143 runs in a T20 victory over Australia in Melbourne.

Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt have become the first Wales-born pair to open the batting for England, combining for 143 runs in an eight-wicket T20 victory over Australia at Carrara Oval on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Donald blazed 85 from just 32 balls, striking nine sixes, while Salt added four maximums in his 58 from 30 deliveries. The pair were born four months apart at opposite ends of Wales in 1996. Seventeen men and five women England cricketers have been born in Wales but there had never been a duo opening the batting before.

Also read England thrash Australia in second T20I as big Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt partnership sparks eight-wicket win

Welsh Duo Open for England

Donald, 29, was born and raised in the Swansea suburb of Gorseinon and was playing only his fifth one-day international after making his England debut in September. Salt, 30, was born to a Welsh mother in Bodelwyddan in north Wales and grew up in St Asaph before moving to Barbados aged 11 because of his father's job. Donald said it was pretty special doing that with Salty, two proud Welshmen ticking the box for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He added they will mention it a lot more now and that it is a pretty unique position. He said there are not many sports where you play as two nations together. He also noted they are from north and south Wales so have got most bases covered. Wales do not have a professional cricket side, with Glamorgan representing the country as one of 18 first-class counties alongside 17 English teams.

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Former Glamorgan and England spinner Robert Croft, a fluent Welsh speaker and proud Welshman, used to use an analogy when asked about representing England. He said playing for Glamorgan is like representing Wales, while playing for England is like playing for the British and Irish Lions. Donald started his county career with Glamorgan before moving to Hampshire and now Derbyshire, while Salt has never played for the Welsh county after joining Lancashire.

Salt is the more experienced international cricketer, having made his international debut in 2021. Donald said Welsh cricket and the support he has had in his career has been incredible and it feels like this is a night where he can give back a little bit. It was a breakthrough innings for Donald on the international stage as he looks to cement himself in the T20 arena. He was modest about his talents afterwards with a degree of self-deprecation.

Donald Embraces Slogging Style

He said in the last few years he has realised he is not great at batting but is quite good at slogging. He added that in modern cricket he is not sure there is too much of a difference, especially in T20, but there might be a career in it now. Donald said it was about staying true to himself and trusting his bat swing.

He said he is sure he is going to make himself look like an idiot over the next few years batting the way he does, but hopefully it is going to come off more often than not. He added he is not the most skilful or the most powerful but his intent and the way he plays has probably separated him out in the last few months.

There will be periods where it is not quite firing but it is about staying as true as he can. Donald has had to show resilience after recovering from two serious knee injuries. He said it is why you spend all your days either recovering from injury or going through bad form. He called it a nice night to show what he can do and take the next step up.

Donald Celebrates with Family

He feels he is in a good place now with T20 cricket and it is a feather in his cap that he could show it on a big stage. It was a moment Donald was able to celebrate with parents Andrew and Jocelyn and uncle Paul, who travelled to Australia to watch the five-match series. Television cameras caught the emotional moments afterwards of Donald hugging his parents.

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He said his dad was a blubbering mess on the way down to see him at the front, but his mother was more composed. He called it a special trip for them and a trip of a lifetime for him so far. He said he is glad he could reward his family after their long trip but also the important people who had not been able to fly to Australia.

He said they are glad they made the flight out and it is the first time they have been in Australia. He added he is glad he could do this in front of them and is sure they will remember the day for a long time. His wife Heather and brother Gafyn are back home and he is sure they feel they have missed out a bit but they are also so important to him.

Franchise Leagues Await Donald

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has advised Donald to stick to T20 cricket and predicted he will become a rich man by playing in franchise leagues across the world. Donald will stay in Australia after the series because he has picked up a contract with Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. He will then join Joburg Super Kings in the Betway SA20 in South Africa, which starts in late January.

The Indian Premier League remains the mecca for the world's top players. Salt made his debut in 2023 in the tournament and has been part of three winning sides between 2024 and 2026. Speaking before flying to Australia, Donald said it is still a premium one and it always will be, not just for the financial element but for the fanfare.

IPL Competition for Overseas Players

He said you have got a billion fans out there, the biggest games, the biggest pressure with the biggest players, and those Indian guys are absolute rock stars. Whether there is enough time for Donald to make the 2027 tournament remains to be seen. That long list is made up of 939 Indians and 281 overseas players, and they will compete for a maximum of 66 places across the 10 teams.

Only 25 of those places are open to overseas players, so competition among the foreign names will be fierce. Donald still has limited time to attract the attention of one of the sides who will have witnessed his talents. Whatever happens, Donald will have a taste of India next month. The Perth Scorchers will play against Melbourne Renegades on 12 December in Chennai, which will be the first foreign league to play a regular season fixture in India.

His opening partner that day is likely to be Mitch Marsh, who watched on as Australia's one-day captain on the Gold Coast.