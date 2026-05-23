The Evolution of Beauty: From the Plump Mona Lisa to the GLP-1 Face

Medical expert Dr. Michael Yafi explains how weight-loss medications are changing the human face and how this shift will likely be reflected in future art, contrasting it with the beauty standards of the Renaissance.

The evolution of human beauty as captured through the lens of art provides a fascinating window into the shifting medical and social perceptions of health and status across centuries.

Dr. Michael Yafi, a specialist in pediatric medicine at the University of Texas Houston, has sparked a provocative conversation regarding how modern pharmacology might alter the future of artistic representation. At the heart of this discussion is the Mona Lisa, perhaps the most revered piece of art in history. While contemporary viewers may see a timeless smile, medical experts now suggest that Leonardo Da Vinci's subject exhibited signs of being overweight, potentially suffering from high cholesterol or an underactive thyroid.

This medical retrospection suggests that the woman, believed to be Lisa del Giocondo, may have had a high Body Mass Index, which in the 16th century was not a mark of ill health but rather a symbol of prosperity, wealth, and beauty. Some researchers even suggest a simpler explanation, noting that the subject had borne four children by that time and may have simply been experiencing postpartum weight gain.

This contrast highlights a historical period where ample curves and bulging waistlines were the gold standard for female attractiveness and social standing. Furthermore, this trend of associating weight with status extended far beyond a single portrait to encompass other historical figures and religious imagery.

Dr. Yafi pointed out that iconic musical composers such as Bach and Handel were frequently depicted as overweight, a condition that may have been linked to type 2 diabetes, which potentially contributed to their eventual loss of vision. Even the spiritual realms were not exempt from this aesthetic; angels and cherubs were traditionally portrayed as plump and healthy, reinforcing the idea that a certain level of adiposity was synonymous with goodness, innocence, and divine favor.

During this era, high BMI was characteristic of leaders, royal lineages, and the societal elite, serving as a visual shorthand for power and abundance. In stark contrast, the modern era has seen a drastic swing toward the opposite extreme. The ideal has shifted toward a thinness that Dr. Yafi describes as nearly anorexic in some cases, which is not necessarily healthy and poses its own set of physical and psychological burdens for models and the general public.

Looking toward the future, the rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, is expected to leave a permanent mark on the history of art. These potent weight-loss medications are becoming widespread, and with them comes a specific physical side effect known as 'GLP-1 face'. This phenomenon occurs when rapid weight loss leads to a significant depletion of subcutaneous fat in the cheeks, temples, and under-eye regions, resulting in a gaunt, bony, and prematurely aged appearance.

Dr. Yafi predicts that future masterpieces will move away from the lushness of the Renaissance and instead depict women with tired and hollowed features. He suggests that if legendary artists like Picasso were active today, they would likely be fascinated by and capture this new, drug-induced aesthetic.

The transition from the soft, full faces of the 1500s to the sharpened, exhausted contours of the 21st century illustrates a profound shift in how humanity perceives the ideal body, moving from the luxury of excess to the clinical precision of pharmaceutical weight management





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GLP-1 Mona Lisa Weight Loss Drugs Art History Medical Aesthetics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marc Jacobs Beauty: Cult-favorite Mascara Returns After Years of DisappearanceMarc Jacobs Beauty, the cult beauty brand, is officially returning, with its legendary cult mascara, after disappearing from sites and stores for years.

Read more »

‘I wanted to see myself ageing’: Andie MacDowell on grey hair and '90s beauty'I think I'm kinder to myself now,' the 68 year-old actor tells Glamour.

Read more »

UKHSA reports cases of life-threatening disease linked to UK beauty spotsThe UKHSA has reported two cases of potentially serious illness linked to ticks

Read more »

From Chelsea relegation to £200m game - evolution of EFL play-offsFrom crowds of 15,000 watching on 40 years ago to the richest game in world football today, the play-offs have changed significantly.

Read more »