The news text explores the evolution of wedding attire from simple suits to high-fashion looks, particularly focusing on the choice of attire for A-listers like Dua Lipa and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on wedding celebrations.

The choice of attire for a wedding is always a topic of interest, especially when it comes to the A-listers. For instance, Dua Lipa 's custom-made Schiaparelli skirt suit, complete with a hat by Stephen Jones, was a hit among fashion insiders.

She also wore a Bottega Veneta dress for her pre-wedding party and a Chloé dress for her post-wedding pool party. The town hall element of her wedding celebrations was considered as important as the big day itself. The rise of multiple-occasion weddings, including town hall ceremonies, has given brides the opportunity to explore every facet of their personal style





BritishVogue / 🏆 14. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wedding Attire Dua Lipa Schiaparelli Skirt Suit Bottega Veneta Dress Chloé Dress Town Hall Element Multiple-Occasion Weddings Fashion-Obsessed Brides Instagrammable Moments Bridal Fashion Stylist

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Molly Smith's new high street bridal edit has every wedding occasion coveredLove Island's Molly Smith has launched an affordable bridal edit with River Island, featuring hen do outfits, engagement party looks and more from just £14

Read more »

Princess Kate's hidden Mulberry bag at Peter Phillips' wedding we all missedThe Princess of Wales was seen with her rarely-seen Mulberry tote bag after the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner make big life change after Italian weddingDua Lipa and Callum Turner are relocating to America after their wedding in Sicily

Read more »