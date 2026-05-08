The father of a British man found dead on a Malaga beach has gone missing

The father of a British man found dead on a Malaga beach last weekend has himself gone missing as his desperate family begged for help finding him. Stephan Kiss's desperate daughter Aileen Saint today begged for help finding the 69-year-old, after revealing he has disappeared and was last seen on the Costa del Sol.

The father of a British man found dead on a Malaga beach last weekend has himself gone missing as his desperate family begged for help finding him.

Stephan Kiss's desperate daughter Aileen Saint today begged for help finding the 69-year-old, after revealing he has disappeared and was last seen on the Costa del Sol. Sharing a photo of her father on social media, she said police were involved in the search and wrote: 'I hope you can all help me. My dad is missing in Malaga.

'We need to get this poster shared. We have had an amazing response. It's been eight days since he disappeared.

'My brother was found dead on a beach in Malaga on April 29. My dad has been missing since then.

'The shares get the poster out faster. It's been a mess trying to get the police to help.

'Norfolk police are on it after Kent police have failed both my brother and dad. Please know I appreciate each and everyone of you.

' Responding to one friend who said she would share the appeal, Aileen added: 'Thank you sweety. It's the not knowing and we can't even grieve for our baby brother.

' The father of a British man found dead on a Malaga beach last weekend has gone missing. Pictured: Stephan Kis





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Malaga Beach British Man Father Missing Costa Del Sol Police Involved Norfolk Police Kent Police Missing Poster Baby Brother

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