The Ferry Undergoes Refurbishment to Enhance Facilities and Offer Improved Views

The Ferry, a historic pub in Liverpool, has undergone a recent refurbishment to improve its facilities and offer stunning views of the Liverpool skyline.

The Ferry , a historic pub located in the Egremont area of Liverpool , has undergone a recent refurbishment to enhance its facilities and offer improved views of the Liverpool skyline.

The pub, which was built around the 1820s by Captain John Askew, a former ferryman, initially served as a house and cargo store before being recorded as a hotel by 1850. It has been a popular destination for families and Victorian day-trippers visiting the nearby fine sands of the Wallasey coast throughout the late 19th century.

The recent refurbishment included a major enhancement of bi-fold doors to the ground level restaurant area, opening it up for easy access to the restaurant and beer garden areas. The team made the announcement on social media, stating that the pub would be open this weekend for the bank holiday and then would close on Tuesday for a couple of weeks for the refurbishment.

During this time, the pub will undergo redecoration ahead of the summer, with a new menu and other surprises planned. The Ferry's restaurant and beer garden are a daily draw for guests looking to enjoy a bite to eat, or simply enjoy a drink and the beautiful views out across the river. The pub's traditional menu and range of drinks make it a popular spot for those looking to relax and take in the views.

The recent refurbishment is expected to make The Ferry an even more attractive destination for visitors to the area, with its improved facilities and stunning views of the Liverpool skyline. The pub's history and charm are sure to make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike, and the recent refurbishment is a testament to its enduring popularity





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Ferry Liverpool Refurbishment Historic Pub Improved Facilities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Berry Street in Liverpool Unveils Latest TransformationsA Liverpool city centre street is continuing to evolve with the latest openings of new restaurants and businesses

Read more »

Gorgeous cliffside walk featured in Harry Potter just two hours from LiverpoolA beautiful cliffside walk located just two hours from Liverpool is stunning, and has even featured in films like Harry Potter - and it's suitable for the whole family

Read more »

£18 tickets as Liverpool Empire announce award-winning musicalThe show will be coming to the city next April

Read more »

Amazon undergoes major Fire TV software update affecting all Fire Stick usersFire TV users will face major software changes as Amazon updates its system

Read more »