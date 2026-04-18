The Forgotten Giant: Hydropower's Untapped Potential for Energy Diversification

Amidst rising fossil fuel prices and a global push for energy security, the significant but often overlooked potential of hydropower is being highlighted. This renewable energy source offers flexibility, large-scale storage capabilities, and untapped resources, particularly in developing economies. Recent technological advancements and specific projects, like those in the Great Lakes region, are drawing renewed attention to hydro's vital role in a diversified clean energy future.

As nations worldwide prioritize diversifying their energy portfolios by increasing renewable energy capacity, solar and wind power have taken center stage. Concurrently, hydropower, particularly in countries without a historical reliance on it, often remains an underappreciated asset.

The present geopolitical climate, marked by the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, has significantly elevated fossil fuel prices due to acute oil and gas shortages. This situation is compelling governments globally to re-evaluate their energy security strategies and explore the development of a broader spectrum of energy sources. The aim is to foster greater energy diversification and mitigate the inherent vulnerabilities associated with overdependence on any single energy type.

Hydropower has historically been a cornerstone of global energy production, with numerous countries leveraging the immense power of water to generate substantial amounts of clean electricity. The genesis of hydropower projects dates back to the 19th century, and it currently stands as the world's third-largest source of power generation, trailing only coal and natural gas. It contributes approximately 4,500 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, representing 14 percent of the global total, an output comparable to the combined generation of solar and wind power.

China leads the world in installed hydroelectric capacity, accounting for roughly 29 percent, followed by Brazil, the United States, and Canada. However, certain nations exhibit a far greater dependence on hydropower, with Norway, Paraguay, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Albania deriving a significant portion of their electricity from this source.

The International Energy Agency's Executive Director, Fatih Birol, has aptly described hydropower as 'the forgotten giant of electricity,' noting its frequent omission from international energy dialogues. This oversight is particularly concerning given the projected acceleration in global electricity demand compared to overall energy demand.

In 2021, the IEA published a landmark report underscoring the substantial untapped potential within the hydropower sector, revealing that approximately 60 percent of hydro resources in emerging and developing economies remain undeveloped. Strategic investments in hydropower development could significantly enhance energy access, accelerate industrialization, and consequently drive economic growth.

A key advantage of hydropower over solar and wind power lies in its inherent flexibility. Hydropower plants are designed to rapidly adjust their electricity generation levels, both increasing and decreasing output as needed, and can be readily started and stopped. This adaptability allows them to efficiently respond to fluctuations in power demand at a relatively low cost. Consequently, hydropower is poised to play a crucial role in clean energy diversification, effectively bridging the energy supply gap during periods when solar and wind resources are unavailable.

Beyond direct electricity generation, hydro resources also serve as a vital means of energy storage. Pumped-storage hydropower (PSH) facilities function as massive batteries, utilizing water instead of chemical compounds. Currently, PSH represents the largest form of electricity storage globally, possessing a capacity thirty times greater than conventional battery storage systems.

Furthermore, advancements in technology are enhancing the efficiency of hydro plants, suggesting that investments in the refurbishment and upgrading of aging facilities can lead to increased electricity output and expanded storage capabilities. Globally, there is close to 200 GW of PSH capacity in operation, contributing around 90 percent of the world's long-duration energy storage. An additional 570 GW of PSH is slated for development in the coming years.

Traditional hydropower, exemplified by projects like China's Three Gorges Dam, stores energy by impounding water in reservoirs, which is then released to drive turbines. PSH, however, operates on a different principle, often termed a 'water battery.' It employs surplus energy, predominantly from renewable sources, to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. Subsequently, gravity is harnessed to return the water through pipes, generating electricity during periods of low production.

Despite its often-overlooked status, hydropower has recently attracted increased attention in the United States. This renewed focus stems in part from the current administration's policies regarding clean energy. Innovative submersible hydroelectric technology is being deployed in the Great Lakes, one of the planet's most extensive freshwater systems, which border major North American metropolises such as Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and Detroit.

While the Great Lakes themselves lack substantial tidal or current flows for hydropower generation, some adjacent waterways possess suitable conditions. In February, the Ocean Renewable Power Company (ORPC) announced its inaugural urban project situated on the St. Lawrence River in Montreal. ORPC intends to deploy two hydroelectricity devices later this year, with an estimated resource potential of 60-90 MW for the region. These devices incorporate carbon fiber turbines that are propelled by the water's flow. This particular technology has witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years, with analogous projects underway in South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Though a long-established energy source, hydropower's significant potential as a component of comprehensive energy diversification strategies has been largely underestimated





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