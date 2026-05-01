The Four-Day Workweek: A Centennial Reflection on Henry Ford’s Legacy and the Future of Work

As we approach the 100th anniversary of the five-day workweek, this article explores the historical context of its adoption, the changing nature of work, and the potential benefits of transitioning to a four-day workweek in the age of AI.

May 1, 2026, marks the centennial of Henry Ford ’s groundbreaking adoption of the five-day workweek, a structure now so deeply embedded in our societal norms that it feels almost immutable.

However, this standard isn’t rooted in ancient traditions, religious practices, or even a deliberate, objective analysis of optimal work-rest cycles. It wasn’t a decision made by Romans, Greeks, or Egyptians, nor was it the result of a scientific study determining the ideal schedule for human productivity and well-being. Instead, it emerged from a specific historical context and a forward-thinking business strategy.

Driven by the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, we are now at another pivotal moment, uniquely positioned to reimagine work in a way that aligns with the demands of the modern economy. Just as the first industrial revolution spurred a re-evaluation of working hours, AI is not only changing *how* we work but also the *skills* that are most valuable. We believe the next logical step in this evolution is the widespread adoption of a four-day workweek.

The shift to the five-day workweek wasn’t immediate. During the first industrial revolution, beginning in 1760, working hours dramatically increased. By the late 19th century, grueling schedules were commonplace. Workers began advocating for improved conditions, prompting some organizations to experiment with shorter hours and fewer days.

In 1908, a New England mill became a pioneer by offering both days off to accommodate the religious observances of both major faiths. However, it was Henry Ford’s announcement in 1922 of his intention to implement a five-day, 40-hour workweek at his Detroit plant that truly ignited the debate. This move was initially met with controversy, but Ford persevered. He argued that reducing working hours wasn’t simply a matter of employee welfare, but a strategic business decision.

He recognized that increased leisure time would stimulate consumption and expand the market for his automobiles. In 1926, Ford made the five-day workweek permanent, stating, “It is high time to rid ourselves of the notion that leisure for workmen is either ‘lost time’ or a class privilege. ” Despite countless changes in the nature of work since 1926, the fundamental structure has remained largely unchanged – not because it’s inherently optimal, but because it’s “the way it’s always been.

” However, the context has drastically shifted. In the past, an hour of labor directly translated to a specific output, and workers were largely disconnected after clocking out. Today, 85% of women—as are 67% of men—participate in the workforce, and many households depend on dual incomes. This effectively doubles the number of working hours within those families, even if the standard workday remains the same.

Furthermore, mobile technology has blurred the lines between work and personal life, with many employees expected to be available outside of traditional hours. In the modern knowledge economy, the sheer number of hours worked is less critical than the *quality* of those hours. Studies reveal that knowledge workers spend significant time in unproductive activities – unnecessary meetings, duplicated efforts, and simply discussing work – leading to 88% reporting they are falling behind on crucial projects.

Historically, from 1948 to 1973, a surge in productivity was matched by substantial wage increases. However, since 1973, productivity has continued to rise, while wages have stagnated. Ford’s decision wasn’t purely altruistic; he understood that a well-rested, engaged workforce would drive innovation, improve morale, and ultimately benefit the company’s bottom line. He foresaw that increased leisure would fuel economic activity and expand his customer base.

This insight remains relevant today as we consider the potential of a four-day workweek





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