The funeral of my younger brother, Roger

The author reflects on the life and funeral of their younger brother, Roger, who passed away in 2026. They remember his love of music, particularly Marvin Gaye, and his fearless approach to life. The funeral was a celebration of Roger's life, with family and friends sharing stories and memories of him. The author also notes the importance of Roger's steady and anchored life with his wife, Sue, and their family.

It was there every time I looked at the calendar or opened the laptop. Events in May. Days lengthening into Spring, getting longer and warmer, and then the diary entry Roger 's funeral.

A fact, a date. My younger brother is dead. The chronology was broken. I'm the eldest of three.

I die first - that's basic, that's obvious. Now Rog, four years younger than me, had queue-jumped into first place. It's ballsed up, mate. All jumbled and jangled.

The nearer the funeral, the more I dreaded it. I'd be fine for a while, then sideswiped into tears by the stupidest memory of him, the way everyone is when this happens. Teenage him, a massive Marvin Gaye fan, in a woollen jumble-sale hat on which he'd crocheted MARVIN. It was somehow, improbably, the coolest hat in the entire world of young adult fashion.

Middle-aged him in Turkey, topless, surveying the scene, smoking a cigar like he'd just formed a new government. The three of us - me, Roger and Paul, the youngest brother - and our stupid weekend on a canal boat, before his health took a tumble. Rog was the best at steering, three-point turning it nice and easy, like a heavy, drifting old saloon car.

We moored miles from anywhere on the Saturday night, played the music of our 20th-century youth, and sang along. Motown. Disco. Marvin.

Boozy nonsense for a couple of days, pootling around, talking bollocks, eating rubbish, having a laugh. Now it's a priceless memory, like him. I went into the funeral with a heart like a cannonball. And despite a brilliant, funny eulogy from his youngest son, it was a weepy old farewell.

Bye, Rog. , turning the day from tragic to joyous. The wake was held in a pub, and suddenly the place was a whirl of cousins, family friends and in-laws. Nattering indoors - Oh, you're looking well!

- smoking outside, kids charging around, everyone swapping stories about Rog and raising their glasses. Hey, how you doing? How's it going? How's the family?

And what are you drinking? Back in Essex, it took 30 seconds for my voice to shed its middle-class overlay and to sound more the way it did in the 1960s. Essex filth - you forget that here everyone swears, like a f*** of a lot. It felt like coming home, even though I haven't lived there for more than half a century.

And the laughter, my god. After weeks of waiting for the inevitable, now he was free of it all. And we could be glad to have been summoned, assembled. I'm so grateful I got a chance not long before he went to say goodbye to him in the hospital: love you.

There was something else, too. We think of funerals as an ending, but they're the start of a new thing. Life going on with the memory of someone, bookended now by dates, birth and death. But going on nevertheless with them, somehow.

People said it was like he was looking down, rolling his eyes at the fuss, but he must have known we'd all be here. In death, his gift was to bring the scattered family from Edinburgh to Newhaven together, to the Essex town where he lived and died. Incredibly, his last address was about 300 yards from his first, the little place where we all grew up. Paul and I both got out of Wickford in our teens.

Rog stayed and made a life here. His values were old-school. Family first. Work to live, not the other way round.

Got money, spend it. Got a credit card, max it. That terrifies me, still. But Roger had a fearless approach to life, braver than most of us.

Always living in the moment. Thinking about the future only in terms of the next holiday. Cheers to that. Later, at the worst Toby Carvery in England, the evening continued.

A life-affirming Arc of Rog. He would have bloody loved it. And at the magnetic centre of it all - his steady, anchored life with his missus, Sue. Both were born in the town and grew up there.

Found each other and married there. Raised a family there, stayed there to the end. We've dedicated a bench to him, with a line from one of Marvin's songs: ROGER JAMES MARTIN (1957-2026). Wickford born and bred.

He loved his family, holidays, a glass of red and Marvin Gaye. I just looked around and he was gone





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