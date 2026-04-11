This article reflects on the tragic death of Matthew Perry and the prosecution of his drug suppliers, prompting a broader examination of the drug crisis and its underlying causes. The author, who debated Perry years ago, questions the current focus on dealers while neglecting the demand side. The piece critiques the prevailing narrative that absolves individuals of agency in their addictions, advocating for personal responsibility and challenging existing drug policies. The article also touches on political commentary and personal anecdotes to illustrate the complexities of this topic.

The recent prosecution of individuals involved in supplying drugs to Matthew Perry , culminating in a 15-year prison sentence for Jasveen Sangha, prompts reflection on the drug crisis and its underlying causes. The author recounts a debate with Perry in 2013, expressing regret for not being tougher, contemplating whether intervention could have altered the tragic outcome. The focus shifts to the futility of solely targeting dealers while ignoring the demand driven by consumers.

The text highlights the actor's widespread popularity and the irony of the state's actions against suppliers. The author underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of drug abuse, the prevalent excuse of addiction, and the role of personal responsibility in combating this issue. It questions the effectiveness of current drug policies and explores alternative approaches to tackle the complex problem. Furthermore, it critiques the prevailing narrative that absolves individuals of agency in their destructive behaviors. The author also shares his personal encounter with Matthew Perry, describing him as intelligent and charming, while lamenting his death and offering condolences to his family.\The author believes that a critical factor contributing to the ongoing tragedies is the refusal to acknowledge individual free will in the face of addiction. Many, including Matthew Perry, have embraced the notion that they are powerless against their addictions, and this belief has influenced drug policies and treatment approaches. The author's view challenges this perspective, emphasizing the capacity for self-control and the importance of personal accountability. The text suggests that the pursuit of pleasure often leads individuals to activities that ultimately harm them, and the reliance on the excuse of addiction provides a convenient justification for these actions. The author asserts that the relentless focus on punishing dealers, while neglecting the fundamental issue of consumer demand and personal responsibility, is a flawed approach. He argues that this approach merely perpetuates the cycle of drug abuse. The current policies encourage the idea of addiction as a disease, and they discourage individuals from taking responsibility for their choices. The author's viewpoint challenges this prevailing mindset.\The text then transitions to other topics, including a discussion on Vice-President JD Vance, who is described as intelligent and thoughtful, in contrast to the servile figures that surrounded Trump. The author notes Vance's silence when restraint and calm were needed. Then, the author reflects on the Soviet Union's space program, sharing a personal experience of witnessing a launch from Kazakhstan in 1991. The description includes the historical context, the simplicity of the technology, and the proximity of the spectators to the launchpad. The author shares his awe and concern. The experience serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with space exploration and the remarkable advances in technology. This juxtaposition of personal recollections and broader social commentary provides a multifaceted perspective on contemporary issues, including drug policies, political behavior, and scientific progress





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