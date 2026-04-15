The GC Returns! Gemma Collins Stars in Brutal I'm A Celebrity Trial Against Scarlett Moffatt

Gemma Collins, also known as The GC, makes a surprise comeback for a demanding Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity, facing off against Scarlett Moffatt. Meanwhile, Kings Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard tackle a repulsive eating challenge.

Fans of the hit ITV show I'm A Celebrity were treated to a blast from the past during Wednesday's episode as Gemma Collins , affectionately known as The GC, made a special return for a challenging Bushtucker Trial . She joined forces with King Jimmy Bullard to compete against King Harry Redknapp and Scarlett Moffatt in an intense challenge dubbed The Creeper Train.

The competition took place at Kings Croc Station, where the two teams were pitted against each other in a series of demanding tasks designed to test their mettle and earn their teams golden nuggets. Upon arrival, the reigning Kings, Harry and Jimmy, were informed they would travel in first-class comfort, while their chosen teammates, Scarlett and Gemma, were relegated to Eeeek-onomy, the less glamorous section of the train. Gemma's appearance marked a significant moment, as she had previously stated her intention to leave her flamboyant 'GC' persona behind and embrace a more subdued image. However, as she prepared for the trials, she declared, "She's coming out for one night only!" This sentiment was echoed by Jimmy Bullard, who cheered her on with "Come on the GC!" The Creeper Train trial involved three distinct stages. The first required Gemma and Scarlett to maintain their grip on suspended handles for as long as possible while facing the unpleasant experience of having critters and gunk showered upon them. The second stage focused on speed and dexterity, with the duo tasked to collect as many golden nuggets as possible amidst a powerful blast of air. The final segment, named Carriage of Courage, mirrored the second, challenging them to gather more nuggets from various cages and containers. The return of The GC for this trial certainly added an extra layer of excitement for viewers who have followed her journey on the show over the years. Adding further drama to the episode, Kings Jimmy Bullard and Harry Redknapp faced their own Bushtucker Trial, a stomach-churning eating challenge known as Beastly Braai. This trial saw the monarchs tasked with consuming unusual and unappetizing dishes. Dec, one of the show's hosts, described the feast as "fit for a King" and confirmed the Kings themselves would be involved. Among the culinary horrors presented were mashed po-tofu and reek salad. A sneak peek revealed the mashed po-tofu to be a concoction of lamb brain and pungent fermented tofu. Harry's reaction upon learning the ingredients was a visceral "Oh my god!" while Jimmy questioned the necessity of eating the entire portion. Harry found the experience deeply unpleasant, describing it as "horrible." Despite the unappealing nature of the food, Ashley Roberts, part of Harry's team, attempted to lighten the mood by remarking it was simply "a delicious piece of meat." Gemma, ever the supporter, encouraged Jimmy, comparing his portion to a "burger with a bit of cheese on it." However, fellow campmate Seann Walsh attempted to sow discord by suggesting Jimmy's meal "doesn't look good," only to be rebuked by Craig Charles, who told him to "wind your neck in." Both Harry and Jimmy ultimately found the trial shocking, but their participation, alongside Gemma's special appearance, ensured a night of high drama and entertainment for the I'm A Celebrity audience. The episode also provided a reminder of the contestants featured in the I'm A Celebrity All-Stars 2026 lineup, including Gemma Collins herself, who previously participated in the 14th series in 2014 and quit after 72 hours, Ashley Roberts, the runner-up of the 2012 series, Sir Mo Farah, who secured fifth place in the 2020 series, and David Haye, a third-place finisher in the 2012 series. The show continues on ITV1 and ITVX





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