The Ghostly Red Carpet: Alma Haser Challenges AI Artistry at Cannes

Artist Alma Haser debuts a haunting series of images removing celebrities from the Cannes red carpet to spark a critical conversation about the threat of generative AI to human creativity.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival typically serves as a dazzling display of glamour, with the world's most famous faces ascending the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

However, a provocative new series by artist and photographer Alma Haser asks a chilling question: what remains when the celebrities vanish? In her latest project, titled 'Empty Red Carpet', Haser has meticulously removed renowned figures such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Pedro Pascal, Charlize Theron, Alexander Skarsgard, and Rooney Mara from iconic red carpet photographs. In their place, she leaves only haunting, empty silhouettes.

Even more unsettling is the removal of the photographers themselves, leaving their cameras suspended in mid-air as if the humans had been suddenly abducted. This visual void serves as a powerful metaphor for the current state of the creative industries, where the tools of the trade remain, but the human essence is being systematically erased.

The imagery is designed to evoke a sense of loss and disorientation, forcing the viewer to contemplate the disappearance of the human element in a world increasingly dominated by automation. At the heart of this striking work is a desire to provoke a necessary debate regarding the rise of generative AI and what Haser describes as 'creative theft'.

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate the visual arts, Haser expresses deep concern over the homogenization of aesthetics, noting that everything is beginning to look suspiciously similar. To counter this digital sterility, Haser leans heavily into the tactile and the physical. Her practice is a deliberate blend of digital photography and traditional analogue techniques, including collage, paper-folding, and mixed media.

By reworking her images away from the screen and utilizing a plain canvas texture, she emphasizes the tangible nature of human art. For Haser, the canvas is not just a surface but a symbol of possibility and a space where artists can reclaim their authorship and begin to write a new story that is not dictated by an algorithm.

She believes that physicality is the primary bridge that connects the artist to the audience, providing a depth of emotion that a machine cannot replicate. This artistic statement is part of a larger movement spearheaded by the Human Made Mark, an initiative founded by writer and director William Grave. The organization aims to protect human artistry in the film and television industries by certifying productions that employ real people both in front of and behind the lens.

To signify this authenticity, the initiative uses an animated ident created by Gagandeep Kaur Chahal, which plays before certified 'human-made' films. This collaboration between Haser and Grave seeks to encourage audiences to prioritize authenticity over artificial intelligence and to create a premium value for work crafted by human hands. In an era where the line between reality and deepfakes is increasingly blurred, the project argues that the need for genuine human connection is stronger than ever.

By showcasing these artworks on tour, Haser and Grave hope to inspire a global commitment to keeping art and cinema unapologetically human, ensuring that the soul of creativity is not sacrificed for the sake of technological convenience





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