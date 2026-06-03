The 'Godzilla Jab' Dilemma: Weighing Unlicensed Retatrutide Against Mounjaro Plateaus

A personal account of hitting a weight-loss plateau on Mounjaro and considering the powerful but unlicensed alternative retatrutide. The article explores the drug's superior trial results, its easy availability on a grey market, and the significant health risks of using unregulated medications, alongside the financial pressures driving patients to seek cheaper options.

I began taking Mounjaro last year and the results were dramatic. My appetite shrank and the constant mental Chatter about food quieted, making crisps and biscuits far less tempting.

I shed two stone in six months, dropping to 11-and-a-half stone. The benefits for my mental and physical wellbeing were so profound that I became almost dependent on my GLP-1 medication and continued with a low maintenance dose of 2.5mg, injecting it weekly into my abdomen. Now, however, I face a plateau. For the last six months, my weight has not changed at all.

The scales show no movement. Although I am lighter than I have been in decades, at 5ft 7in I still fall into the 'overweight' BMI category according to NHS guidelines. When the pounds were falling rapidly, I could rationalize spending £180 each month for my Mounjaro pen. Now that the weight loss has stalled, spending over £2,000 annually for no further reduction feels wasteful.

I could increase my dose, raising the cost further. Alternatively, I could switch to the new drug called retatrutide, nicknamed the 'Godzilla jab'. It promises superior weight loss compared to Mounjaro in clinical trials and costs a fraction of my private prescription. The complication is that this powerful GLP-1 receptor agonist has not yet been licensed.

It cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy and currently exists only on a grey market. Availability is not the issue. My research indicates it is surprisingly easy to obtain, but that ease raises serious health concerns. Retatrutide, developed by Eli Lilly-the same company behind Mounjaro-showed stunning outcomes in phase three trials published last month.

Patients lost an average of 28.3 percent of their body weight over 18 months, compared to 20.9 percent with Mounjaro. Like Ozempic and Mounjaro, it mimics gut hormones that curb appetite and slow digestion.

However, while Ozempic targets one receptor and Mounjaro targets two, retatrutide acts on three receptors. This triple-agonism boosts energy expenditure, helping the body burn more calories and potentially preserving muscle mass as fat decreases. The results sound remarkable. Yet the drug is so new that UK pharmacy approval is not expected until late 2027 or possibly 2028.

That leaves only unlicensed versions circulating. These are not manufactured by Eli Lilly but by Chinese chemical suppliers and unregulated research companies, likely based on formulas from the patent and trial publications. Some argue that if it works, the source may not matter. On social media, numerous British influencers praise their weekly retatrutide use and share links to purchase sites.

One TikToker named Becky showcases a six-stone weight loss and directs followers to a 30mg pen for £150. Another influencer posts a disclaimer about not giving advice but confirms effectiveness and offers private messages with sourcing information. What exactly are these sites selling? In my previous investigation into counterfeit Ozempic and Mounjaro, I encountered scam websites and shipments from China with no guarantee of arrival or authenticity.

Retatrutide differs because it lacks licensing altogether. It falls outside the oversight of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which normally ensures drugs meet safety, quality, and efficacy standards. This creates a loophole: imported copies can be sold openly, often labeled 'for research purposes only', apparently without legal consequences. You simply need to know where to look.

Among my friends who use Mounjaro, many are considering switching. Like me, they balk at the idea of paying up to £370 monthly for a higher dose to restart weight loss. In fact, within a few inquiries I found a friend of a friend who had already started using retatrutide





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Mounjaro Retatrutide Godzilla Jab Weight Loss GLP-1 Unlicensed Drugs Grey Market Eli Lilly BMI Plateau Health Risks Prescription Costs

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