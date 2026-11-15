The Good Sort and Mental Health: Tackling Hoarding in Bristol

Bristol-based service The Good Sort helps clients manage hoarding and clutter. Learn how professional organizing supports mental health recovery and reduces shame.

Emma Beagley from Bristol contacted the professional organizing service The Good Sort after her living space became unmanageable following a health crisis. This personal journey highlights a growing societal issue where excessive clutter transitions into hoarding disorder, a condition formally classified by the World Health Organization in 2018. Up to four million people in the UK are estimated to live with this condition, often accompanied by significant mental health challenges and a pervasive sense of lost control.

Emma Beagley Stroke Recovery Journey

Beagley, a woman in her 40s, began struggling with clutter after suffering a stroke in 2018 that caused permanent paralysis on her left side. The physical and cognitive impact of the stroke deteriorated her mental ability to process information and make decisions about her belongings. Her psychologist identified that she was bordering on hoarder status, warning that immediate intervention was necessary before she could move forward with her life.

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The physical limitations made it difficult for Beagley to adapt to needing carers, particularly when asked where to place items. She reported that stuff started to pile up, leading to intense feelings of shame and embarrassment. The constant need to explain her situation to caregivers drained her energy, prompting her to seek a specialized solution to reorganize her living space efficiently.

The Good Sort Organizing Methodology

Anna Davies and Sarah Sampson founded The Good Sort, a decluttering and organizing service based in Shirehampton, Bristol, four years prior to Beagley's case. The service offers both practical assistance and emotional support to individuals floundering under the weight of their possessions. Davies noted that clients often approach them because they are overwhelmed and do not know where to begin the complex process of sorting through decades of accumulated items.

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The approach focuses on asking difficult questions about why individuals hold onto specific objects. Davies explained that possessions often connect people to old identities, lost capabilities, financial guilt, and the difficulty of accepting change. The service aims to address these deep-seated reasons rather than simply removing surface-level mess, ensuring that the underlying psychological needs are acknowledged during the organizing process.

Psychotherapist Perspectives on Root Causes

Gemma Mason, a psychotherapist from Trowbridge in Wiltshire with 26 years of practice, emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of hoarding. She warned that removing items without addressing the unmet psychological needs can be counterproductive. Mason stated that people who develop hoarding tendencies often experienced traumatic events in childhood, such as growing up in poverty or losing a loved one at an early age.

According to Mason, clutter often serves as a manifestation of things individuals have not been able to psychologically process. The symbolic meaning of possessions is critical, as they represent something the client cannot let go of. A common theme observed is that clients become ashamed of their home environments, keeping the clutter a secret and avoiding inviting people into their homes.

Marketing Influence and Emotional Guilt

Chloe Wright, who runs Goddess Organising in Frome, Somerset, highlighted how consumers are manipulated by marketing into buying more than they need. She cited examples of clients holding onto unused makeup and cosmetics due to financial guilt and a desire to avoid contributing to landfill waste. Wright noted that clients often feel embarrassed when meeting her but experience relief as the process continues, realizing that the world does not end when an item is removed.

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Gemima Nicoll, founder of The Home Edit Bristol in 2022, specializes in helping clients with ADHD and neurodivergence. She observed a growing interest in decluttering services as people recognize the significant impact their home environment has on their emotional well-being. The increasing popularity of these services reflects a broader understanding of how physical spaces influence mental health and daily functioning.