The Great African Seaforest: A Living System Shaped by Relationships and Biodiversity

The Great African Seaforest is a vast underwater jungle stretching over 1,000 kilometers from Namibia's desert coast to South Africa. It is home to thousands of animals, many of which are endemic to the region. The forest is held together by creatures like helmet snails that disarm sea urchins and keep the forest from being devoured. However, threats such as marine heat waves, pollution, and overfishing pose a serious threat to its survival. Scientists and conservation organizations are working to catalogue and protect this vital ecosystem.

The Great African Seaforest is a unique underwater jungle teeming with thousands of animals, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth. Its intricate relationships and biodiversity make it a vital ecosystem that sustains coastal communities and fisheries.

However, it faces threats such as marine heat waves, pollution, coastal development, overharvesting, and overfishing, threatening its survival. Scientists and conservation organizations are working to catalogue and protect this vital ecosystem





TIME / 🏆 93. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Great African Seaforest Underwater Jungle Biodiversity Intricate Relationships Sea Bamboo Forest Kelp Forests Seaweeds Carbon Absorbers Climate Infrastructure Marine Heat Waves Pollution Coastal Development Overharvesting Overfishing

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