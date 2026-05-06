The Green Party’s Transformation: From Environmentalism to Far-Left Radicalism

The Green Party has evolved from an environmental movement to a far-left political force, attracting young idealists, Muslim voters, and affluent middle-class supporters. Under Zack Polanski’s leadership, the party has shifted its focus to anti-capitalist and no-borders rhetoric, raising concerns about its growing influence and potential impact on national politics.

Patrick West, a columnist for Spiked and author of Get Over Yourself: Nietzsche For Our Times, reflects on the transformation of the Green Party from an environmental movement to a far-left political force.

Once a party dedicated to saving the planet, the Greens briefly gained traction in the late 1980s, securing over 14 percent of the vote in the 1989 European Parliament elections. However, their influence waned as mainstream parties adopted environmental policies. Today, the Greens are resurgent under the leadership of Zack Polanski, who took the helm in September last year. This revival was underscored by their historic victory in the Gorton and Denton by-election two months ago.

The party now consistently polls around 20 percent, with an Ipsos survey indicating that nearly half of Londoners are considering voting for them in the upcoming local elections. As Labour faces potential losses of up to 2,000 council seats nationwide, the Green Party is poised to become the country’s first genuinely popular, hard-left party with a realistic chance of gaining power.

This shift should concern those who value the nation’s stability, as the Greens have largely abandoned their environmental roots in favor of anti-capitalist, no-borders rhetoric. Their appeal now lies in promises of financial benefits, such as universal basic income, higher minimum wages, and increased benefits, which resonate with idealistic young voters.

Additionally, the party’s strong stance on Gaza and its increasingly hostile language toward ‘Zionists’ has attracted a growing Muslim voter base. Polanski himself has been criticized for failing to address anti-Semitism. During a Sky TV interview with Trevor Phillips, he evaded a question about Muslim anti-Semitism, instead accusing the interviewer of blaming an entire community. Further controversy arose when it was revealed that Polanski had liked social media posts accusing Sir Keir Starmer of being funded by ‘Zionist philanthropists.

’ The Green Party has thus become an unlikely coalition of far-left progressives, many of whom champion LGBTQ+ rights, and radical Islamists, whose views on non-heterosexual individuals and Jews are deeply problematic. While some dismiss this alliance as unsustainable, the Greens have also managed to attract affluent middle-class voters, as evidenced by ‘Vote Green’ signs in upscale neighborhoods.

The party’s candidate list includes eccentric figures with names like Rainbow and Aurora, advocating policies such as reducing motorway speed limits to 55mph, cutting the Armed Forces, and abolishing the monarchy. Although Polanski has announced a review of some of these policies, it would be unwise to underestimate the Greens as mere eccentrics. Their growing influence signals a significant shift in the political landscape, one that could have far-reaching consequences for the country





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