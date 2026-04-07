The Handmaid's Tale Joins Disney Plus: Emmy-Winning Series Finds New Streaming Home

The acclaimed series 'The Handmaid's Tale,' based on Margaret Atwood's novel, is coming to Disney Plus, with the sequel 'The Testaments' launching simultaneously. Discover the dystopian world, compelling characters, and exceptional performances that have captivated audiences and earned 15 Emmy Awards. Subscription details included.

The critically acclaimed television adaptation of Margaret Atwood 's novel, ' The Handmaid's Tale ,' a series that has garnered significant recognition, including 15 Emmy Awards , is set to find a new streaming home on Disney Plus , starting Wednesday, April 8th. The series, renowned for its compelling narrative and powerful performances, will join Disney Plus , offering viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the dystopian world depicted in the show.

The launch on Disney Plus also aligns with the release of the sequel series, 'The Testaments,' providing viewers with an extended experience of the narrative universe. The arrival of 'The Handmaid's Tale' on Disney Plus offers a fresh opportunity for viewers to engage with the compelling story and performances that have made the series a cultural phenomenon. It also aligns with the arrival of 'The Testaments' which will also be available on the same platform from the same date, meaning that viewers will be able to enjoy the full story, the original series and the sequel series all in one place. \The Handmaid's Tale, based on Atwood's celebrated novel, unfolds in a dystopian society where women are stripped of their rights and reduced to the status of property. The narrative delves into themes of oppression, control, and the resilience of the human spirit. The series has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its thought-provoking themes and exceptional performances. The 2017 series has cultivated a dedicated fanbase. The series' outstanding success is reflected in its numerous accolades. Elisabeth Moss's portrayal of June Osborne, the lead character, has been lauded as a career-defining performance, contributing to the show's widespread acclaim. The supporting cast, featuring actors like Max Minghella and Madeline Brewer, also received significant recognition for their contributions. Furthermore, the show's popularity extended beyond critical circles, amassing a significant and dedicated viewership. Season 1 received an impressive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with subsequent seasons maintaining high ratings and consistent audience engagement. This speaks volumes to the series' compelling storytelling and its ability to connect with its audience on an emotional level. \The series has attracted an enthusiastic following, with many viewers praising its faithful adaptation of the source material, its stunning cinematography, and the depth of its characters. Viewers have described the show as a masterpiece of television, a must-see series that excels in all aspects of filmmaking. Many consider it to be one of the best book-to-TV adaptations ever created, while others have compared it favorably to other acclaimed series. Disney Plus's acquisition of 'The Handmaid's Tale' marks a significant addition to its library. With a subscription starting at £5.99, viewers will gain access to this captivating series along with countless other titles. The simultaneous release of 'The Testaments' further enhances the viewing experience. The show focuses on June's daughter Agnes and Daisy, new to Gilead. The series explores the bonds between the two as they navigate their way through a world where conformity is forced. The Disney Plus debut of 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Testaments' will also make it easier for existing subscribers to watch both series together. This makes the streaming platform a go-to destination for the full story. Both titles will be available to stream from April 8





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