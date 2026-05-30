The Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent

Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir won the Britain's Got Talent competition, taking home £250K and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety performance. The choir was formed by Top Gear host and Prime Video star Jeremy Clarkson, who funded the group. The competition was fierce, with several acts vying for the top spot. However, it was the choir's performance that won over the hearts of the audience and the judges. The choir's win was a surprise to many, but it was clear that they had the talent and dedication to make it to the top. The competition also featured death-defying performances, including one by fire juggler Liwei Yang, who left the judges and audience on the edge of their seats. The judges were impressed by Liwei's performance, with KSI branding it 'a BGT winning performance'. However, Simon Cowell was left terrified by the act, exclaiming 'I thought you were on fire!'. The competition was a thrilling ride, with many acts vying for the top spot. In the end, it was the Hawkstone Farmers Choir that emerged victorious, taking home the top prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety performance.

Jeremy Clarkson 's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir was crowned Britain's Got Talent champion during Saturday's live grand final. They'd battled it out against Anastasiia & Salsa, Celestial, Fabian Fox, Liwei Yang , Matty Juniosa, Rafferty Coope, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Sonny Green and Ted Hill for viewers votes.

Head judge Simon Cowell branded this year's final 'the closest ever' as he continued to tell each act that they were the 'best contestant of the night' and after the lines closed he admitted:'I haven't got a bloody clue of who is going to win'. The music mogul joined Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI on the panel but it was fans at home who chose the choir as the eventual winner, taking home £250K and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety performance.

Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir was crowned Britain's Got Talent champion during Saturday's live grand final. Top Gear host and Prime Video star Jeremy, who funded and formed the choir, was in the audience and could be seen cheering wildly following their win. Earlier in the show Simon was left terrified by contestant death defying act Liwei Yang's performance.

The fire juggler left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet. Liwei opened the show in incredible fashion after receiving KSI's Golden Buzzer during the semi-finals. While KSI branded Liwei's performance 'a BGT winning performance' a terrified Simon exclaimed: 'I thought you were on fire!

'. While fans said: 'Liwei Yang is amazing! Wouldn't mind if she won, she deserves it': 'Liwei Yang, holy sh*** what an opener, the first 5 seconds won me over already': 'The talent required to do what Liwei Yang & her husband have done Well done both Bet she gets overlooked by a singer'.

The music mogul joined Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and KSI on the panel but it was fans at home who chose the choir as the eventual winner, taking home £250K and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety performance. Jeremy Clarkson's The Hawkstone Farmers Choir was crowned Britain's Got Talent champion during Saturday's live grand final.

Top Gear host and Prime Video star Jeremy, who funded and formed the choir, was in the audience and could be seen cheering wildly following their win. Earlier in the show Simon was left terrified by contestant death defying act Liwei Yang's performance. The fire juggler left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet.

Liwei opened the show in incredible fashion after receiving KSI's Golden Buzzer during the semi-finals. While KSI branded Liwei's performance 'a BGT winning performance' a terrified Simon exclaimed: 'I thought you were on fire!

'. While fans said: 'Liwei Yang is amazing! Wouldn't mind if she won, she deserves it': 'Liwei Yang, holy sh*** what an opener, the first 5 seconds won me over already': 'The talent required to do what Liwei Yang & her husband have done Well done both Bet she gets overlooked by a singer'





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Britain's Got Talent The Hawkstone Farmers Choir Jeremy Clarkson Liwei Yang KSI Simon Cowell Amanda Holden Alesha Dixon

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