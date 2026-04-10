The Hidden Addiction: Middle-Aged Women and the Rise of Cocaine Use

A woman details her struggle with cocaine addiction, revealing the growing trend among middle-aged women grappling with life's challenges.

Before attending a friend's birthday party, I meticulously reviewed my checklist. Makeup, a bottle of wine, and comfortable shoes for the journey home were all accounted for. However, my primary focus was on the hidden stash within my Mulberry handbag – a tiny plastic bag containing cocaine. I was acutely aware of the wrongness of my actions, a sentiment I had repeatedly vowed to uphold. Yet, there I was, carrying Class A drugs tucked away.

The justifications were readily available: a difficult week, persistent unhappiness, and the desperate need for a 'treat'. The ultimate, self-deceptive excuse, of course, was that this would be the final time. That night, two friends and I took turns retreating to the bathroom to snort a line, returning feeling energized and more confident. We attempted to remain inconspicuous, fully understanding the shock our behavior would likely cause among the other guests. In the circle of middle-aged, middle-class professionals I associated with, drug use was generally considered the domain of a reckless youth, not responsible parents like ourselves. Until recently, I shared this view. However, at 52, I found myself in a different situation, having endured a perfect storm of an acrimonious divorce, the challenges of menopause, the emotional emptiness of an empty nest, and the demanding responsibility of caring for my frail elderly mother. Suddenly, I had a drug dealer's number saved in my contacts, and a weekend cocaine habit. Judging by the friends who are willing to indulge with me – the majority of them fellow divorcees – this is more common among 50-something women than you might think. \This trend is echoed by official statistics. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that while cocaine use is decreasing among younger demographics, it is sharply increasing within Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980). Recent data reveals that almost one-third of individuals undergoing addiction treatment are now 50 or older, a significant jump from just 12% in 2010. Furthermore, so-called 'silver snorters' account for the highest rates of deaths related to cocaine misuse. Research from the University of Cambridge highlights that cocaine use nearly doubles the risk of stroke later in life, among other serious health consequences. As a highly educated woman, I am fully aware of the dangers, and this awareness fuels my self-reproach. I anticipate that many readers will question my actions, finding them both foolish and selfish, especially considering my two adult children, aged 18 and 20. Yet, the temporary release provided by cocaine offers an escape from the unrelenting pressures and disappointments of my life. For a few hours, I can momentarily forget my ex-husband's new relationship, the professional stress I face, and the fear of a lonely old age. Since I started this habit, I've consistently told myself to stop, but each stressful day, each unpleasant letter from a solicitor, seems to draw me back. \The first time I took cocaine was in my 20s, during a party with work colleagues in recruitment. Curiosity, and a desire to experiment, had gotten the better of me. I had sailed through university on nothing stronger than cheap Chardonnay. My first line, however, left me somewhat underwhelmed. There wasn’t a dramatic surge of euphoria, although I did feel more energetic and remained awake for longer. The real appeal, though, was the way cocaine diminished my self-consciousness. Throughout my life, I've been preoccupied with what others think of me, but cocaine turned me into a social butterfly. After that, cocaine became an occasional indulgence, until I met Daniel, my husband. Early in our relationship, I introduced him to my work friends, a group who used cocaine. Daniel declined, and later, he found them tedious company, a sentiment I could not deny. They enjoyed their own voices far too much, especially when intoxicated. By the time we married two years later, I had willingly left cocaine behind. I was blissfully in love and focused on starting a family. When our son and daughter were born, we settled into a four-bedroom house. We both climbed the corporate ladder, provided our children with private education, and took annual skiing holidays. But our social life became limited to low-key dinners with friends who also had children. Sadly, the years brought neglect to our marriage. Long working hours and exhaustion left us with little time for connection. Sex and meaningful conversation became rare occurrences





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Cocaine Addiction Middle-Aged Women Divorce Menopause

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