The Hidden Cocaine Habit of Middle-Aged Women

A woman details her struggle with cocaine addiction, revealing a surprising trend among middle-aged women facing life's challenges. The article explores the rising prevalence of cocaine use within this demographic, the triggers behind it, and the associated health risks. It also delves into the author's personal journey, detailing her initial experiences with the drug and how it re-emerged later in life, impacting her marriage and family.

Before attending a friend’s birthday party, I meticulously reviewed my checklist. Makeup, a bottle of wine, and comfortable shoes for the journey home. Then, I checked my Mulberry handbag for the item I had been anticipating all day: a small plastic bag containing cocaine. Despite knowing I shouldn't and having promised myself to abstain since receiving the invitation, I found myself with a stash of Class A drugs tucked into my reading glasses case.

The justifications were readily available: I had a difficult week. I was unhappy. I deserved a treat. And of course, the ultimate justification – this would absolutely be the very last time. That evening, two friends and I took turns retreating to the bathroom to snort a line, returning feeling energized and significantly more confident. We were careful not to draw attention to ourselves, aware that the other guests would disapprove. For most of my circle of middle-aged, middle-class professionals, drugs were associated with a reckless youth, not responsible parents like us. Until recently, that had been my attitude as well. However, two years ago, at the age of 52, after enduring a perfect storm of an acrimonious divorce, menopause, an empty nest, and the pressures of caring for my frail elderly mother, I unexpectedly found a drug dealer in my contacts list and developed a weekend cocaine habit. Judging by the friends who indulge with me – the majority of whom are also divorcees – this is more prevalent among women in their 50s than one might assume.\According to the Office for National Statistics, while cocaine use is decreasing among young people, it's surging among Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980. Recent data indicates that nearly a third of those in addiction treatment are now aged 50 or older, a significant increase from just 12% in 2010. So-called 'silver snorters' like myself also contribute to the highest rates of cocaine-related deaths. Furthermore, new research from the University of Cambridge reveals that cocaine use almost doubles the risk of stroke later in life, along with numerous other health consequences. As an educated woman, I am fully aware of the risks, which fills me with self-reproach. I understand that many readers will question my actions, perceiving them as both foolish and selfish, especially considering I have two children, now aged 18 and 20. Yet, the rush of cocaine provides the escape I crave from life's burdens and disappointments. For a few hours, I can momentarily forget my ex-husband's new girlfriend, the stress at work, and the prospect of a lonely old age. Since I started, I have consistently told myself that I need to stop. Then, another stressful day or a nasty solicitor's letter would arrive – and I would find myself making 'that' phone call once again.\The initial encounter with cocaine occurred in my 20s at a party with colleagues while working in recruitment. Curiosity drove me, having only experimented with mild drinks during university. I remember doing my first line and thinking, is that all? There was no dramatic surge of euphoria, though I did experience more stamina, drinking more, and staying up later. The real appeal, though, was how much less self-conscious it made me. I have spent my life worrying about how others perceive me, but cocaine transformed me into a social butterfly. After that, cocaine became an occasional part of my life, but all that changed when I met my husband Daniel, an accountant, when I was 30. Early in our relationship, I took him on a night out with my work friends, and he declined to take any cocaine himself. Later, when he told me he found the group’s company tedious, even I had to admit he had a point; on cocaine, some of my male friends enjoyed the sound of their own voices rather too much. By the time we married two years later, I was happy to consign cocaine to the past. I was blissfully in love, and after our son and daughter arrived, when I was 34 and 36 respectively, we settled into family life in our four-bedroom house in South London. We both managed to rise to senior management positions, enabling us to send our children to private school and go on annual skiing holidays. But our social life, such as it was, consisted of low-key dinners with friends who also had children. Sadly, as the years ticked by, Daniel and I began to neglect our marriage. We both worked long hours and would fall into bed too exhausted to say ‘goodnight’, let alone have sex, which became a rare event – as did any meaningful conversation





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Cocaine Addiction Middle-Aged Women Substance Abuse Divorce

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