Nicola describes the devastating onset of dementia in her mother Min, detailing the emotional toll, the diagnosis process, and the struggle with sundowning.

The first indication that a significant part of my mother's identity had been irreversibly lost occurred in May this year at an Italian restaurant in Bromley, south-east London. This dining spot, located just a three-minute walk from our home, had been a weekly ritual for Nicola and Min for many years, serving as a place where we could talk for hours about everything from television programs to family news. On this particular afternoon, however, the conversation was entirely one-sided, resembling a tennis match where my partner Min failed to return any of my serves, leaving my comments to land dead at her feet.

The Silent Onset of Memory Loss

My mother Margaret, known to us as Min, had always been a friendly, warm, and sociable woman, making this sudden silence and lack of engagement deeply unsettling for me. I initially dismissed the behavior as a bad day, perhaps attributing her withdrawal to a lack of sleep or the onset of a common virus, completely unprepared for the reality that dementia was beginning to close in on her. The horror of the situation was not immediately apparent, but the past six months have proven to be nothing short of traumatic, highlighting the immense difficulties of caring for someone with this devastating condition.

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Min's Former Life and Health Decline

Min, a former employee of the Ministry of Defence and the Bank of England, had enjoyed good health, humor, and independence well into her 80s. Born when her mother was 30 and her father Alan, a BBC electrical engineer, was 34, she grew up in Kent as one of the oldest mothers at the school gates yet remained one of the most elegant. She was a numbers woman by profession but also a talented seamstress who crafted her own clothes, maintaining a high standard of presentation even while gardening.

After retiring at the age of 57, Min remained active for another 30 years, enjoying croquet, golf, swimming, and yoga. However, following the death of my father in 2018 from kidney disease and lung cancer, Min, then 86, began experiencing mobility problems. To accommodate her needs, my husband Paul and I decided to sell our respective properties to buy a larger house in Bromley, where Min had her own large bedroom and sitting room, allowing her to live with us comfortably for seven years.

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The Diagnosis and Emotional Toll

The decline accelerated rapidly after the incident in May when Min was 93 years old. Upon noticing her worsening confusion, I contacted our GP to determine if she might be suffering from a temporary infection, such as a urinary tract infection. The doctor ruled out a UTI and delivered the devastating news that Min was suffering from dementia, a diagnosis that felt like a mortal blow and gave a name to the stalker eradicating her normal brain functions.

The condition has manifested in severe agitation and restlessness, particularly during the late afternoon and early evening. This phenomenon, known as sundowning, is caused by tiredness or medication wearing off, leading to intense periods of confusion and disorientation. During these episodes, Min wanders between her sitting room and kitchen every 15 minutes, rattling her walking frame until I appear to guide her.

The Struggle for Care and Support

The ongoing confusion and agitation have taken a severe toll on my own health, forcing difficult decisions about her future care. I had previously been largely ignorant of the true difficulties involved in dementia care, despite hearing vague stories of forgetfulness and confusion from others. This personal experience has underscored the importance of support networks, and I applaud the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together campaign, in partnership with Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force Charity, for raising awareness of these challenges.

Min's descent into this condition has been gradual yet relentless, with her memories and abilities being taken away bit by bit. The transition from an independent, sociable woman to someone requiring constant supervision has been the most horrific experience of my life. As I navigate this new reality, the focus remains on managing her symptoms and providing the best possible care during her final years.