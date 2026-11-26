The Hundred will introduce semi-finals in 2027, expanding the knockout stage to four teams while keeping the tournament under four weeks. The change aims to boost group-stage competitiveness and create an extra marquee fixture.

The Hundred will introduce semi-finals for the first time in 2027, adding an extra match to the tournament. In the previous six editions, only the top three teams qualified from the eight-team group stage.

First place went straight to the final, while second and third played in the eliminator. Now the top four will contest traditional semi-finals. The move is designed to increase the competitiveness of the group stage and create an extra marquee fixture. The Hundred window will not be expanded to accommodate the semi-finals.

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Semi Finals Replace Single Eliminator

The competition will still be completed in just under four weeks. Instead, finals weekend will be altered. In 2026, for the first time, a reserve day was scheduled for the eliminator, which was played on a Friday before the final took place on a Sunday. In 2027, the semi-finals will take place on Friday and Saturday, followed by the Sunday final.

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The Oval has become the regular venue for the eliminator, with Lord's hosting the final. Having both games in London has minimised travel for the teams having to play an extra game to reach the final. In the new structure, The Oval is expected to host the Saturday semi-final. The venue for the first semi is to be confirmed.

Investors Welcome New Tournament Format

The format tweak comes a year after investors began to exert influence over the eight franchises. In 2025, the England and Wales Cricket Board sold stakes in all eight franchises, raising more than £500m to be distributed across the game. Investors became involved in the running of their teams ahead of the 2026 season. The move to introduce a second semi-final has not been directly influenced by the arrival of external investment, though it has been welcomed by owners.

A primary motivation has come from a desire to maximise the competitiveness of matches played in the latter stage of the group phase. The Hundred group stage is relatively short - only eight matches per team - meaning the margin between qualifying or missing out on the play-offs can be thin. In the 2026 men's competition, fourth-placed MI London finished on the same points as Sunrisers Leeds in third.

Group Stage Competitiveness Drives Changes

On the women's side, Manchester Super Giants finished fourth, two points behind Southern Brave, yet Super Giants were one of only two teams to have a match abandoned because of the weather. The 2027 Hundred is set to begin on 3 August, the day after the scheduled fifth day of the final Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval. The Hundred finals day will be held on 29 August.

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Trent Rockets are the defending women's champions, while Manchester Super Giants are holders of the men's title.