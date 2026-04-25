The Iceman's Fall: Unsolved Sniper Murder of Glasgow Gangster Frank McPhie

A detailed account of the 2000 assassination of Frank McPhie, a notorious Glasgow gangster known as 'The Iceman,' and the ongoing mystery surrounding his death. The article explores his criminal history, the police investigation, and the challenges faced in bringing his killer to justice.

The murder of Frank McPhie, a man with a long history of involvement in serious and organized crime , remains a chilling case in Scottish criminal history.

On May 2000, McPhie was assassinated on his doorstep in Glasgow's Maryhill district by a sniper's bullet. The 51-year-old father of four was approaching his ground floor flat when a shot rang out, killing him instantly. The gunman, positioned on the roof of a nearby eight-story building, used a telescopic sight for precision. McPhie’s 11-year-old son witnessed the horrific event, and his wife rushed to his aid after hearing the gunshot.

The weapon used, a Czech-made ACZ Brno rifle, was left at the scene, suggesting a calculated and brazen act. Prior to his death, McPhie had been warned of a threat to his life – an 'Osman Warning' – issued by police due to his known criminal associations. He had been involved in criminal activity since the 1970s, earning him the nickname 'The Iceman,' a moniker later associated with Jamie Stevenson.

McPhie’s criminal record included convictions for robbery and drug trafficking, with prison sentences spanning several years. He was even a suspect in the murders of Bobby Glover and Joe Hanlon, who were themselves linked to the murder of Arthur Thompson Jnr. Beyond traditional crime, McPhie was also involved in illegal dog fighting, both domestically and internationally.

Notably, he had been acquitted of two separate murder charges, one involving a fellow inmate and another a close friend and wedding usher, Christopher McGrory, whose death occurred shortly after McPhie’s release from prison. The circumstances surrounding McGrory’s death, a strangulation in his own van, were particularly unsettling, given McPhie’s recent attendance at his wedding. Investigations into McPhie’s murder quickly stalled, hampered by a wall of silence from potential witnesses. A photofit was released, but yielded no significant leads.

Police discovered McPhie had made several phone calls before his death, but the content of those conversations remained unknown. A 37-year-old man with ties to the Daniel crime family was arrested in connection with the murder, but the charges were ultimately dropped due to insufficient evidence. Former head of the Scottish Crime and Drug Enforcement Agency, Graeme Pearson, described the sniper attack as highly unusual and accurate, initially suspecting the involvement of someone with military training or connections to Ireland.

The precision of the shot, taken from a considerable distance, presented a significant challenge to investigators. The case remains unsolved, a stark reminder of the violent undercurrents within Glasgow’s criminal landscape and the difficulties in securing justice in such complex investigations. The incident highlights the long-reaching consequences of a life steeped in organized crime and the enduring impact on families and communities





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