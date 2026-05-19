The impact of AI coding assistants and cloud-hosted models on AI companies' pricing and infrastructure investments

The text delves into the topic of AI coding assistants and their potential impact on AI companies' pricing and infrastructure investments. The discussion revolves around cloud-hosted AI coding assistants and locally-installed ones, as well as the challenges Anthropic and OpenAI faced in scaling their infrastructure and increasing revenue.

Kettle podcast we discuss how Anthropic might be thinking about space to ease computing pain, but Claude Code on your laptop is way more practicaland if you ask our systems editor Tobias Mann and senior reporter Tom Claburn, locally installed coding assistants have actually become so good they could relieve some of the compute load that's pushing AI companies to raise their prices.

This week on The Kettle, host Brandon Vigliarolo is joined by Mann and Claburn to discuss their work with locally-hosted LLMs, why we're revisiting the topic at all, how to do local LLMs safely, and whether there's orbital relief coming for the compute crunch.

's Kettle podcast. I'm Reg reporter Brandon Vigliarolo and with me this week are systems editor Tobias Mann and senior reporter Tom Claburn to talk about some experiments they've been doing with AI coding assistants, but not just any AI coding assistant mind you, we're talking about local ones that live right on your own machine. Guys, thanks for joining me this week.

So before we jump into what learned during these experiments and how effective local large language models actually are as coding assistants. Let's talk a bit about why we're having this discussion in the first place





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AI Coding Assistants Cloud-Hosted Models Anthropic Transition Openai Loss Local Llms Compute Crunch Space-Based Solutions

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