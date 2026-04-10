The Inbetweeners Set for a Comeback: Creators Sign Multi-Million Pound Netflix Deal

The popular British comedy The Inbetweeners is reportedly returning after 16 years, with creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley signing a deal with Netflix. The project is expected to be an international movie featuring the original cast. Fans are excited about the prospect of seeing the iconic characters return to screens.

The beloved British comedy series The Inbetweeners is reportedly making a highly anticipated return to screens after a 16-year hiatus, following a lucrative multi-million pound deal signed by its creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley , with Netflix . The show, which last graced television screens in 2010 and subsequently spawned two successful cinematic films in 2011 and 2014, is now poised to embark on an 'international' journey through this new project.

This development follows reports from October that Morris and Beesley had joined forces with production company Banijay UK to develop a new project centered around the iconic quartet of friends. While the exact nature of the project remained undisclosed at the time, recent reports suggest that a deal is nearing finalization for a feature film to be released on the streaming giant. This has sent waves of excitement through the fanbase, eager for the return of the show that defined a generation. It is widely hoped that the original cast, including Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley, and Blake Harrison, along with Emily Atack who played the memorable character Charlotte 'Big Jugs' Hinchliffe, will reprise their roles, further fueling the anticipation. The news has been met with relief and excitement among fans. A source told The Sun: Inbetweeners fans will be thrilled and relieved because when talk of a reboot emerged last year, there were fears it might not turn out to be a telly project.'\The project's potential on Netflix is further bolstered by the show's recent resurgence in popularity on the streaming platform, introducing a new generation to the comedic brilliance of The Inbetweeners. This revival has played a key role in the streaming service's keen interest in bringing the project to fruition. The deal is said to be on the verge of being fully confirmed, with ongoing discussions revolving around production timelines, potential storylines, and the crucial matter of casting. Representatives for Netflix have been contacted for comment. The Inbetweeners, which originally followed the misadventures of four teenage friends navigating the trials and tribulations of school and adolescence, has garnered a devoted following over the years due to its relatable humor and sharp wit. The show has developed a loyal fanbase who are incredibly excited to see the project come to life.\Back in October, the creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, confirmed the plans to bring back the iconic characters for a fresh chapter, after securing a deal with production giant Banijay UK. Their statement expressed the immense excitement of plotting more adventures for the four favourite friends. This initial announcement sparked speculation about the form the project would take, with possibilities ranging from a new television series to a film adaptation or even a stage production. Discussions were already underway to determine the best approach for rebooting the beloved cult classic. Patrick Holland, Banijay's chief executive, expressed his delight at continuing the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with the creators, emphasizing the company's eagerness to collaborate on this exciting endeavor. Holland added: 'They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new.' The company stated that the deal 'unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, tv and stage'. Joe Thomas, one of the original cast members, had previously expressed the cast's enthusiasm for a reunion, highlighting the close bond they maintain and their willingness to collaborate once more. Speaking to a podcast, he said: 'We're all still around. We're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other. 'And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.' The anticipation among the fans is high as the details about the comeback remain under wraps





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