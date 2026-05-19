During a three-day visit to Northern Ireland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla danced, played drums, and enjoyed a taste of whiskey each. They visited Belfast to attend the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song, and dance, which celebrates diverse cultures and heritage.

The King and Queen danced, played the drums, and even sampled a few shots of whiskey each on a lively welcome to Northern Ireland for the start of a three-day visit.

They met with performers, musicians, and dancers to mark the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song, and dance, which was coming to Belfast for the first time. The visit, as all engagements in the region, was carried out amid a strict security blackout.

The King and Queen were greeted by over two hundred performers as they arrived at Thompson Dock, where the Titanic was last on dry land in 1911 before its fateful maiden voyage. They were serenaded with an instrumental version of 'I'll Tell Me Ma' and joined local schoolchildren playing various instruments for them as they walked down the line, thanking them profusely.

There were also groups of dancers representing Belfast's rich ethnic diversity, including Mexican, Polish, and a group from the MSCNI - Multi Ethnic Sports and Culture Northern Ireland - promoting community cohesion. Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, had a drumming session and watched the dancers as they attended an event to mark the Fleadh coming to Belfast.

They sampled a few shots of whiskey each, each, although the Queen seemed to prefer the taste of the whiskey over the drumming and drumming. During the visit, Charles, 77, tapped his feet and got involved in the drumming session, showing his rhythm and getting moved by the sounds of the musician. He wore a shamrock-shaped broach previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II when he visited the Titanic Distillers.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tracy Kelly, met the King and Queen at their arrival in the city today. They met Nigerians, Poles, and Africans representing different ethnic backgrounds in the citycelebrating the rich cultural heritage of Northern Ireland and Ireland





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Fleadh Cheoil Na Héireann Northern Ireland Traditional Irish Music Song And Dance Multiculturalism Titanic Multiple Ethnic Groups

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