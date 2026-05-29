The King and Queen's Busy Schedule: Attending Peter Phillips' Wedding and the Derby Day

The King and Queen are expected to attend Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Cirencester on 6 June, but their busy schedule may cause them to leave the nuptials early. They will also attend the Derby Day at Epsom Downs racecourse for the first time as monarchs.

The King and Queen are expected to attend Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Cirencester on 6 June. However, their busy schedule may cause them to leave the nuptials early.

On the same day, they will also attend the Derby Day at Epsom Downs racecourse for the first time as monarchs. The royal couple is joint patrons of The Jockey Club, which owns and runs the Surrey-based racecourse, succeeding the late Queen Elizabeth II. The late Queen only missed the historic race twice between the start of her reign in 1952 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Jim Allen, General Manager of Epsom Downs Racecourse, expressed his honor and thrill at the King and Queen's attendance. Their Majesties show great enthusiasm and support for horseracing in the UK. Peter Phillips is Princess Anne's son, and the King and Queen will likely be present for his big day, though this is yet to be officially confirmed. Their appearance at Epsom Downs will mean they'll miss the after-party or reception.

Other royals likely to be seen at the ceremony at All Saints Church in Cirencester include Peter's divorced parents, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, his stepfather, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, his sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall. A friend of the couple stated that Peter and Harriet's wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds. The area is special to them both as they grew up there.

It's been reported that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were not invited, as their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day. Peter and Harriet haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn't been invited. The royals had a disappointing appearance at Epsom in 2024, when they headed to the races to cheer on their horse, Treasure, only to turn away disappointed when he finished second from last.

The royals are big fans of horse racing, with the King attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show earlier this month. King Charles' nephew, Peter Phillips, is set to marry his NHS nurse fiancée at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, on 6 June. The King attempted to cut a slice of cake at the Warehouse Community Centre in Northern Ireland - but it didn't go entirely to plan.

The royal couple's visit to Northern Ireland concluded with a meeting with crowds in Conway Square on Thursday





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King And Queen Peter Phillips' Wedding Derby Day Epsom Downs Racecourse The Jockey Club

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jess Phillips Reveals She Threatened to Quit Over Peter Mandelson ScandalFormer minister Jess Phillips has revealed she threatened to quit on a number of occasions over the Peter Mandelson scandal before finally resigning this month. The senior Labour MP recently stood down as safeguarding minister with a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership.

Read more »

Gayle King's Ex-Husband William Bumpus Issues Public Apology for Past Infidelity After Her Podcast RevelationWilliam Bumpus, the ex-husband of CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, has issued a public apology for his past infidelity after King detailed the painful moment she caught him cheating with a family friend during their marriage on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Bumpus expressed deep regret to King, their children, and grandchildren, acknowledging the pain he caused and respecting King's right to share her story. He also reflected on the challenges of her public profile during their marriage and praised her as a mother and professional. King had recounted returning home unexpectedly to find Bumpus and the woman, both in robes, leading to a confrontation. Bumpus emphasized that the actions were his own and highlighted their successful co-parenting and enduring friendship.

Read more »

Peter Mandelson's associations with Chinese minister, Russian oligarch and Israeli former general raise security concernsSecurity officials have raised concerns about Peter Mandelson's associations with a Chinese minister, a Russian oligarch and an Israeli former general. The UK's vetting agency flagged the peer's ties to these individuals when it concluded he should be denied clearance. However, the Foreign Office granted him clearance to become Britain's ambassador to the US despite the advice.

Read more »

SNP MSPs rage at donating £250 to party while Peter Murrell embezzled thousandsEXCLUSIVE: SNP MSPs and MPs were expected to donate £250 from their monthly salaries to the party's HQ during the time Peter Murrell was found to have embezzled more than £400,000.

Read more »