The Labour Party's leadership crisis has reached a new low, with Keir Starmer defying his party and reality to send them hurtling towards political and electoral destruction. The Prime Minister's decision to drag out his resignation has caused chaos within the Cabinet and the country, with the Government's descent into insanity beginning in earnest.

The Labour Party has literally gone insane. The Prime Minister finally accepted his fate, but his position became untenable when Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood advised him to set out a clear timetable for his departure.

This intervention was then leaked to a national broadsheet newspaper, leading the Prime Minister to 'go nuclear' and decide to drag out his resignation. The carefully choreographed strategy to usher Starmer towards the Downing Street exit was wrecked, and the Government's descent into insanity began in earnest





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