The Labour Party's Hope for a Savior?

The Labour Party is looking for a savior to counter the populist Right, and they believe Andy Burnham is the man for the job. However, the author argues that Burnham's victory in Makerfield does not guarantee his success nationally, and the Tories' success in Aberdeen South shows that local factors can influence election results.

The Labour Party believes that Andy Burnham is the solution to their political woes, particularly against the populist Right. However, the author argues that Burnham's victory in a by-election in Makerfield does not guarantee his success nationally.

The Tories' success in Aberdeen South also shows that local factors can influence election results. The author cautions that Burnham may join the list of recent politicians who thought they were good enough to be prime minister but were not, citing examples such as Theresa May, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, and Keir Starmer. The author expresses concern about Burnham's lack of preparation for power and the possibility of him becoming the next prime minister





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