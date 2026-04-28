As the Labour Party grapples with the fallout from the Peter Mandelson scandal, only one backbencher, Perran Moon, remains steadfast in his defense of Sir Keir Starmer. This article explores the dwindling support for the Labour leader and the political dynamics at play in Westminster.

In a striking display of dwindling support, the Labour Party finds itself with only one backbencher willing to defend Sir Keir Starmer amid the Peter Mandelson scandal.

The party, which secured over 400 MPs in the last election, now sees just one lone voice standing firm—a figure reminiscent of James Fenimore Cooper’s *The Last of the Mohicans*. This solitary defender is Perran Moon, the MP for Camborne & Redruth, whose real name is Peregrine Henry Rupert Moon. When not engaged in parliamentary duties, Moon works as a second-hand car salesman, a profession that has honed his skills in persuasion and resilience.

Dressed in polished brogues and carrying a faint scent of soap, he embodies the archetype of a man who can sell even the most questionable of vehicles with charm and conviction. While the rest of the Labour Party and the nation at large may have written off Sir Keir as a lost cause, Moon remains steadfast in his loyalty, a rare relic of unwavering support in an era of political skepticism.

The parliamentary session that followed saw Darren Jones, a cabinet minister with a knack for crisis management, delivering an update on the release of documents related to the Mandelson affair. Jones, who bears a resemblance to the 1950s actor Richard Wattis, is known for his composed demeanor and strategic brevity. As Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, he has earned a reputation for handling crises with droll restraint, a quality that has made him indispensable in turbulent times.

His address to the House was marked by punctilious politeness, as he regretfully informed MPs that he could not provide further assistance on the matter. His performance was a masterclass in diplomatic evasion, leaving little doubt as to why every prime minister would benefit from having a Jones in their corner.

Meanwhile, the Opposition benches were far from empty, but only a handful of Labour backbenchers bothered to attend Jones’s statement. Among them was Alex Barros-Curtis, a lackluster lawyer who managed to secure a seat before the last election but showed no inclination to defend Sir Keir. Mohammad Yasin of Bedford and Tom Collins of Worcester remained silent, while Chris Murray of Edinburgh East & Musselburgh made a brief appearance before disappearing.

Markus Campbell-Savours of Penrith & Solway, a tall and imposing figure, chose not to speak, perhaps wary of the repercussions after his previous clashes with the Labour Whips. Clive Efford of Eltham & Chislehurst asked a question, but it was far from supportive. Stella Creasy of Walthamstow lamented the scandal’s severity, hinting at a possible defection to the Greens.

Rachael Maskell of York expressed concern over the financial costs, a rare display of fiscal prudence from a party often criticized for its spending habits. Richard Burgon of Leeds East attacked Sir Keir’s inner circle, while Chris Vince of Harlow delivered an incomprehensible performance reminiscent of Norman Wisdom. Sarah Russell of Congleton raised legal technicalities with a nervous tone, and Sean Woodcock of Banbury offered only lukewarm support.

The absence of John Slinger, a known sycophant, was particularly telling—had even he abandoned ship? In the end, it was Perran Moon who stood alone, rising to his feet in his size 10 shoes and delivering a passionate defense of Sir Keir. He accused the Tories of attempting to rush the publication of the Mandelson papers, warning that it could compromise the ongoing police investigation. By the time he finished, his face was flushed, and the House erupted in laughter.

Moon’s unwavering loyalty may one day make him a subject of fascination, his life and career studied by anthropologists and immortalized in film. Perhaps Kevin Costner will play him in *The Last of the Greasers*, a cinematic tribute to a man who refused to abandon his leader, even as the rest of his party turned away.

His story is a testament to the enduring power of tribal loyalty in politics, a phenomenon that continues to shape the political landscape in unexpected ways





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