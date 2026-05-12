The Last Text Exchange of Matt Beard, Former Liverpool Women's Manager

A news report about Matt Beard's last text exchange with his brother before he was found dead in September 2021.

The brother of ex-Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard has revealed their heartbreaking last text exchange before his sibling was found dead last September. Matt Beard , a 47-year-old former manager of Millwall, Chelsea, and West Ham in the Women's Super League ( WSL ), was found hanged at his Flintshire home on September 17, 2021.

His passing sent shockwaves through the football community, especially the women's game. At a pre-inquest review hearing, his widow Debbie alleged that he had been 'bullied' by Burnley, and the inquest has now been delayed as a result. In a pre-inquest hearing, Burnley FC was asked to become an interested person in the proceedings





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