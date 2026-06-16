The Light in the Hall Season Two: Where Was It Filmed?

The Light in the Hall season two is returning to our screens soon, but where was the Channel 4 hit filmed? More than three years ago, The Light in the Hall, also known as Y Golau, debuted on Channel 4 and now it's back with a new story, this time about a man returning home after 20 years behind bars.

The Light in the Hall season two is returning to our screens soon, but where was the Channel 4 hit filmed? More than three years ago, The Light in the Hall, also known as Y Golau, debuted on Channel 4 and now it's back with a new story, this time about a man returning home after 20 years behind bars.

But despite serving his sentence for the death of his cousin in the 1990s, is Rhys Owen (played by Mark Lewis Jones) actually innocent of the crime? Where was The Light in the Hall season two filmed? Much like the first series, The Light in the Hall season two is set in the fictional Welsh town of Llanemlyn which is really the market town of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire.

The South West Welsh town lies on the River Tywi and is midway between Swansea and Brecon. As well as Llandovery, Llandeilo is a surrounding area that is also heavily featured in the Channel 4 drama, showcasing its lakes and mountains.

Meanwhile, Wales' capital Cardiff is used for exterior urban scenes and interior production. I think the world of Golau is really seductive, it's kind of really small town Wales, but with these incredible backdrops, in particular the reservoir, actor Mark Lewis Jones told Radio Times. The landscape is extraordinary, I think. And they're just really great stories.

The county of Carmarthenshire is no stranger when it comes to shooting with various shows and films being produced in and around the area. This includes Martin Clunes' series Out There, Willow on Disney Plus, A Discovery of Witches, Keeping Faith, The Edge of Love, Stardust and Doctor Who, just to name a few. Producer Nora Ostler Spiteri said: It has been a pleasure to collaborate once again with Long Story and APC to bring this story to the world.

A big thank you to Gwenllian Gravelle and S4C for their warm support and to Sundance Now, Creative Wales and Channel 4 for making this possible. It has been wonderful to collaborate with such a talented cast and crew, and it was lovely to return to Llandovery to bring the world to life. The Light in the Hall season two premieres on Tuesday, June 16, at 9pm, on Channel 4





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