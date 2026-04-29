The Lingering Psychological Impact of Flooding: Stories from Yorkshire

This article explores the long-term mental health effects of flooding on residents of Yorkshire, including Stephen Cook, Christopher Lloyd, and Andrew Entwistle. New research from the University of Huddersfield aims to understand the psychological toll of such disasters and inform better support systems for affected communities.

Stephen Cook, a 73-year-old retired teacher, made the difficult decision to leave Fishlake, the village he had called home his entire life, after the devastating floods of 2019.

The River Don overflowed its banks, submerging 90% of the community and leaving deep emotional scars on its residents. Cook and his wife, unable to cope with the trauma, sold their home and relocated just three miles away to Thorne. Despite his new residence being on higher ground, Cook admits to feeling a sense of guilt and betrayal, as his father had once been the headmaster of the village school.

He now edits the parish newsletter from his new home, but the memories of the flood and the people he left behind still weigh heavily on his mind. The mental toll of such natural disasters is a growing concern, as highlighted by new research from the University of Huddersfield, which aims to uncover the full psychological impact of flooding on affected communities.

The study, led by Dr. Tom Simcock, involves hundreds of residents from flood-prone areas in West Yorkshire, including Leeds and Hebden Bridge. Simcock explains that flooding can erode a person’s sense of security, much like a burglary, leading to long-term mental health issues. The research hopes to inform authorities on how to better support those affected by such events.

Meanwhile, in Catcliffe and Treeton, residents like Christopher Lloyd, a 58-year-old fitness instructor, continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Babet in October 2023. Lloyd was forced to evacuate his home and, although he eventually returned, the psychological scars remain. He describes the constant anxiety triggered by the sound of rain, comparing it to the PTSD experienced by soldiers. The fear of flooding is not just confined to Catcliffe.

In Hebden Bridge, lead flood warden Andrew Entwistle has struggled with his mental health since the 2015 Boxing Day floods. He describes a palpable sense of tension in the town whenever heavy rain is forecast, with residents constantly asking if another flood is imminent. The emotional toll is compounded by the potential loss of livelihoods and homes, creating a pervasive atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

In York, where the River Ouse has caused repeated flooding, Fiona McCulloch from York Citizens Advice notes a spike in anxiety among residents during periods of heavy rain. The charity provides support to those affected, addressing not only mental health issues but also the physical health risks associated with living in damp, mold-prone properties. The ongoing fear of flooding is a constant burden for many, as Lorna Squires, a resident of York, explains.

She lives in an area without flood defenses and feels trapped by her financial circumstances, unable to leave despite her overwhelming fear. The research from the University of Huddersfield aims to shed light on these struggles and help authorities develop more effective mental health support systems for flood victims. As communities continue to face the threat of flooding, the need for comprehensive support and resilience-building measures becomes increasingly clear





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