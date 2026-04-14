The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Ohio: Actor's Legal Troubles Continue

Brandon 'Bug' Hall, best known for his role in The Little Rascals, has been arrested in Ohio for failing to appear in court. This marks another legal setback for the former child actor who recently announced his departure from Hollywood for a more religious lifestyle. The article details Hall's recent arrest and previous brushes with the law, alongside his plans to live a minimalist life.

Brandon Bug Hall , the actor who gained prominence in the 1994 film adaptation of The Little Rascals , has been apprehended in Ohio. This occurred after officials stated he failed to appear for a scheduled court date concerning a traffic citation . The 41-year-old actor was taken into custody due to the failure to appear, having missed the court date on December 31, 2024. This was in relation to a ticket he had received two months prior. The initial citation, issued on October 29, 2024, by Ohio police, was for the failure to provide proof of liability insurance, according to TMZ, which reviewed the legal documents.

This recent arrest adds to a history of legal troubles for Hall. In June of 2020, he was taken into custody in Weatherford, Texas, on a misdemeanor charge related to the possession of a volatile chemical for inhalation or ingestion. Authorities reported that during that incident, Hall admitted to using aerosol cans for huffing. This occurred after authorities responded to a welfare check at a hotel where he was staying, prompted by a concerned relative. Upon arriving at the hotel room, police observed indicators suggesting inhalant abuse. This latest legal issue follows Hall's recent statements about leaving Hollywood for a more religious lifestyle.

Hall, known for his role as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals, shared the screen with fellow child actors like Travis Tedford, Brittany Ashton Holmes, Kevin Jamal Woods, Jordan Warkol, and Zachary Mabry. The film, directed by Penelope Spheeris, was released in the U.S. in August 1994 and featured established actors such as Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, and Daryl Hannah. Throughout his career, Hall has appeared in various television shows and films, including 90210, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Masters of Sex, Nikita, Castle, and Kelly Kelly. He has also been involved in movies such as Cabrini (2024), American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009), and The Stupids (1996). Furthermore, Hall worked alongside Brenda Song and Lindsay Lohan in the 2002 Disney film Get A Clue.

Hall's decision to leave Hollywood and pursue a life of simplicity and religious devotion came less than three months before this recent legal issue. He stated his intention to live as a radical Catholic extremist in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He resides with his wife and five children on an 80-acre property. Hall has expressed his commitment to a minimalist lifestyle and has taken a vow of poverty. His goal is to live with minimal financial needs and he aims to maintain a life free from reliance on income. Hall told the Daily Mail in January that he will work when necessary.

Hall, who legally changed his name to Bug Hall-Barnett from Brandon Rowan, has also mentioned his interest in a self-sufficient lifestyle. He and his family had been living in a campervan with a generator and water well. He hoped to build a self-sufficient home powered by a hydro-electrical dam for plumbing and electricity. Hall has also made it clear that a significant portion of his funds have been donated as part of his religious commitment. He expressed that he enjoyed acting, writing, and producing movies, but felt compelled to leave the entertainment industry. He described his reasons as a desire to avoid manipulation of others, including himself, and a struggle with addiction. Hall did not want to work in a job that he deemed meaningless, instead choosing to focus on a life rooted in faith and simplicity. He expressed his desire to distance himself from a career that he felt could lead to self-manipulation and a lack of fulfillment. This shift in lifestyle indicates a significant departure from his previous career path and a commitment to his religious beliefs and personal values. His goal is to maintain a life free of financial needs.





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