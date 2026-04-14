The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Ohio for Missed Court Date

Former child actor Brandon 'Bug' Hall, known for his role as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals, has been arrested in Ohio for failing to appear in court over a traffic violation. This incident adds to a history of legal troubles for Hall, who has also recently embraced a radical religious lifestyle. This story explores Hall's legal troubles, his career, and his recent life changes.

Brandon Bug Hall , the actor known for his role as Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals , has been arrested in Ohio. This follows his failure to appear in court to address a traffic citation . The arrest adds another chapter to a story of the former child star, who has faced legal troubles in the past and recently made a significant life change.

Details surrounding the incident reveal that Hall, now 41, was taken into custody because he missed a court date on December 31, 2024, related to a traffic ticket he received on October 29, 2024. The original citation was for failure to show proof of liability insurance, according to legal documents reviewed by TMZ.

This situation underscores a pattern of legal difficulties for Hall, who has been in the public eye since his childhood performance in the beloved children's movie. The news raises questions about the challenges faced by former child actors and their transition into adulthood, and the difficulties of navigating the entertainment industry





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The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Ohio: Actor's Legal Troubles ContinueBrandon 'Bug' Hall, best known for his role in The Little Rascals, has been arrested in Ohio for failing to appear in court. This marks another legal setback for the former child actor who recently announced his departure from Hollywood for a more religious lifestyle. The article details Hall's recent arrest and previous brushes with the law, alongside his plans to live a minimalist life.

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