The Liverpool Zoological Park: A Brief History of a Unique Attraction

The Liverpool Zoological Park was a short-lived yet extraordinary attraction in the 1930s, home to a wide range of exotic animals, including monkeys, kangaroos, elephants, lions, bears, storks, snakes, alligators, birds of prey, and tropical birds. The park's most famous resident was Mickey, a 14-year-old chimpanzee who quickly became the star attraction at the zoo.

The Liverpool Zoological Park , located in Mossley Hill, was a short-lived yet extraordinary attraction in the 1930s. The park, which opened in May 1932 and operated until 1938, was home to a wide range of exotic animals , including monkeys, kangaroos, elephants, lions, bears, storks, snakes, alligators, birds of prey, and tropical birds.

One of its most famous residents was Mickey, a 14-year-old chimpanzee who quickly became the star attraction at the zoo. Mickey was marketed as the world's cleverest chimp and attracted crowds eager to witness his antics. He was known for his habit of lighting and smoking cigarettes, but beneath this peculiar behavior lay a formidable creature weighing 15 stone and strong enough to regularly escape his enclosure.

Despite his strength, Mickey was also known for his mischievous behavior, including knocking over a lion tamer, biting a 75-year-old traveling circus proprietor, and climbing a tree to watch children coming home from school. However, his final escape attempt ended in tragedy when he broke into the zoo manager's house, breaking through the door and pushing over the zoo manager's wife.

Several zoo staff had armed themselves with revolvers and rifles, and a shot was fired before Mickey left the zoo compound, leaving him wounded. He carried on and headed to Sudley Road School, where he grabbed a young boy by the ankle before being subdued. Mickey's death marked the end of an era for the Liverpool Zoological Park, which had become one of the city's most unusual attractions.

The park's closure in 1938 was a result of the zoo's declining popularity and the increasing difficulty in maintaining the large animal collection. The zoo's legacy lives on, however, in the memories of those who visited the park during its brief but extraordinary existence. Mickey's story, in particular, remains a fascinating tale of a remarkable animal who captured the hearts of many with his unique personality and antics.

The Liverpool Zoological Park may be gone, but its memory continues to captivate audiences to this day





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Liverpool Zoological Park Mickey The Chimp Exotic Animals 1930S History

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