The Lost Time Trap: How Social Media is Affecting Our Lives

Social media is taking a toll on our lives, with the average person spending 2 hours and 21 minutes per day on social media platforms. Experts warn that this can lead to a 'lost time trap,' where people are stuck in a cycle of low-value digital activity.

Social media is taking a toll on our lives, with the average person spending 2 hours and 21 minutes per day on social media platforms.

This can add up to a significant amount of time, with younger adults losing 47 days per year to scrolling. Experts warn that this can lead to a 'lost time trap,' where people are stuck in a cycle of low-value digital activity.

However, there is a growing appetite for meaningful connection, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they would like to get involved in volunteering within their local community. The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out are encouraging people to make simple swaps that take less than 20 minutes, such as chatting to neighbours or joining a community activity. These small actions can make a big difference, not just to communities, but to how connected and fulfilled we feel ourselves





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Social Media Lost Time Trap Meaningful Connection Volunteering Digital Activity

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