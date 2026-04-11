The Lottery Winners' Thom Rylance on Stadium Dreams, Haters, and His Bond with Robbie Williams

In an exclusive interview, The Lottery Winners' lead singer Thom Rylance reflects on the band's journey from Leigh pubs to headlining their hometown stadium. He discusses the emotional complexities of the upcoming show, his struggles with online criticism and Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, and the unexpected friendship that has changed his life with Robbie Williams.

Three years ago, The Lottery Winners , a band hailing from Leigh, achieved the pinnacle of the UK charts. Now, they are poised to headline their hometown stadium, a feat that fills lead singer Thom Rylance with a whirlwind of emotions. In an exclusive interview with Metro, Rylance confessed to having mixed feelings about the upcoming show at Leigh Sports Village stadium on Saturday, May 30th.

He admitted to a sense of anxiety and nervousness as the date rapidly approaches, realizing the pressure of having to deliver a perfect performance right from the start. This stadium gig marks a significant milestone for the band, who have previously opened for Robbie Williams at various venues over the past year. While they have experience performing at large venues, this headlining show carries a different weight, representing a culmination of their journey and a testament to their growing popularity. \The booking of this stadium gig, Rylance revealed, was initially a spur-of-the-moment suggestion that he had almost forgotten about. It was only when management confirmed the dates that the reality of the situation set in. The group, comprising Thom Rylance, Robert Lally, Katie Lloyd, and Joe Singleton, is now on the verge of selling out the 12,000-capacity venue. With only the less desirable seats remaining, the band is guaranteed a high-energy performance. The Lottery Winners are known for their captivating live performances, having garnered praise from fans who saw them supporting Robbie Williams. Alongside their live success, the band has achieved impressive chart success, with two consecutive number-one albums. However, this success hasn't shielded them from critics. Rylance opened up about his response to an influencer who criticized the UK's representation at the Brits, a situation that triggered his Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, a condition linked to ADHD. \Being in the public eye is a new world for Rylance, who spent a decade relatively unknown. He expressed his frustration with online comments, particularly the casual dismissal of famous people, which he sees as insensitive. In response to the pressures of fame and the creative block he faced while working on the band's fifth album, Rylance turned to alternative creative outlets like poetry and spoken word, which he frequently shares on social media. This shift helped him combat the creative stagnation he experienced during album production. A defining moment for Rylance was the support he received from Robbie Williams. Williams declared Rylance to be the most important person he had met in the past year, a statement that resonated deeply with the singer. Rylance acknowledged the impact of this friendship and confessed that they were wired the same way, and Williams helped him feel comfortable. The bond between them has become a source of inspiration and support, with Williams helping him navigate the highs and lows of the music industry





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