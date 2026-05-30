The Man Behind Mr Tumble: Justin Fletcher's Rise to Fame

Justin Fletcher, the beloved children's TV star, has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million through his innovative shows and brand. From his early days in a showbiz home to his current success, Justin's story is one of hard work and dedication. With a rise to fame coinciding with the boom in children's television, Justin has become a household name, and his brand has spanned television, panto, CBeebies live tours, and DVDs. His love life has also made headlines, with his on-screen partner, Samantha Dorrance, being 21 years his junior.

Justin Fletcher , the man behind children's TV star Mr Tumble , has amassed a net worth of over £1.5 million. Born in Reading, he grew up in a showbiz home, the son of celebrated songwriter Guy Fletcher, who wrote hits for Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Ray Charles, and Cliff Richard.

Justin's father was a regular at the family home, and he has fond memories of meeting Cliff Richard when he was just three years old. Justin's love for creating characters began early, and he would often write down characters and observe people, particularly schoolteachers. He fell in love with making films when his father gave him a cine camera.

Justin's big break came when he became the star of an innovative show aimed at normalising children with special educational needs while attracting a mainstream audience. He has won three children's BAFTAs and was awarded an MBE for services to children's broadcasting in 2008. Justin's fame has even garnered him unlikely celebrity fans like Johnny Depp, Simon Pegg, and Bryan Adams.

He has been lauded for his work with children with special educational needs on and off screen and has created a brand that spans television, panto, CBeebies live tours, and DVDs. His Something Special DVDs have topped 100,000 in sales, bringing in an estimated £1 million for the star, while an accompanying magazine is said to bring in another £180,000 a month. In his downtime, Justin relaxes in his idyllic six-bedroom £2.5m country mansion in Henley on Thames in Oxfordshire.

He has also struck it lucky in love with his on-screen partner, Samantha Dorrance, who is 21 years his junior. The pair met on the set of The Tale of Mr Tumble in 2015 and are now said to be madly in love and on tour together in his Justin Live: Justin Time to Rock! Tour. Justin's rise to fame coincided with the boom in children's television, and his work ethic has been instrumental in his success.

He is constantly touring or promoting his brand, and his dedication has paid off in a big way. With a net worth of over £1.5 million, Justin Fletcher is a true success story in the world of children's television





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Justin Fletcher Mr Tumble Children's TV Net Worth Love Life Samantha Dorrance

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