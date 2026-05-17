Moss & Freud, a film created by James Lucas, explores the relationship between Lucian Freud, a renowned British artist, and supermodel Kate Moss. Their tumultuous past and the impact it had on both their lives are revealed in this film. Spanning over 20 years, it reveals the unpolished side of these two infamous icons and offers a rare glimpse into their complex and authentic bond.

The Man who tamed Kate Moss. He was a womanising artist, she was a supermodel going off the rails. Now, a new film reveals what happened when they met...

Both as famous for their debauched lifestyles as for their work, artist Lucian Freud and supermodel Kate Moss were two infamous icons of British culture when he chose her as a muse in 2002. And while the resulting nude portrait, which sold for almost £4 million at auction in 2005, was loved by neither of them, their sittings were to have a lasting impact on both their lives.

Now, the new film Moss & Freud gives us a peek behind the canvas





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