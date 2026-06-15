The Man Who Went for Milk and Ended Up at the 1986 World Cup

Garry Hardwicke told his girlfriend he was popping out for milk, then vanished to follow England to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He didn't return for five years, starting a new life in the US. His story, often dismissed as myth, is true.

Garry Hardwicke, a 27-year-old chef and devoted Wolves fan from Stourbridge, England, became football folklore when he told his girlfriend Janet he was nipping out to buy a pint of milk and then vanished for five years.

That was in 1986, when World Cup fever gripped the nation and the lure of cheap beer, sun, and Bobby Robson's England team proved irresistible. With his arm wrapped around his three-year-old daughter Nicole in a photo taken shortly before his departure, Garry appears the picture of a proud young father. But behind that image lay a man struggling with the responsibilities of parenthood.

He confided only in his sister Fiona and close friends about his plan to follow England to the World Cup in Mexico, swearing them to secrecy.

'My mother is still fuming about it forty years on,' Nicole Hill, now in her forties, told the Daily Mail from a pub in Huddersfield, just weeks after scattering her father's ashes nearby. Garry never intended to stay away permanently, but as events unfolded, his brief adventure turned into a new life across the Atlantic. Garry snuck off with four friends: Gary Allen, Stuart Bates, David Arnold, and Steve Dawson.

They called themselves The Disco Firm and were all Wolves fans except Mr. Arnold, a Birmingham City supporter. The group flew 5,000 miles to Mexico, staying in cheap hotels for about three pounds a night, with a bar next door that was 'ideal.

' They watched every England game, traveling to Monterrey and Acapulco, until the infamous quarter-final against Argentina where Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal knocked England out 2-1. The match was played in a hostile stadium filled with South American fans, just four years after the Falklands War. Violence erupted; Garry was chased, fell off a bridge, and ended up in hospital with a fractured skull and broken arms and legs. Mr. Arnold was stabbed in the leg with a flagpole.

Despite the injuries, the group decided not to return home. Instead, they moved to South Padre Island, Texas, where they found jobs in the restaurant trade. Over time, they settled in the United States, marrying and fathering 14 children between them. One of the friends even married a former Miss Mexico beauty queen.

Gary Allen later quipped, 'I had three or four jobs within the first few weeks and your accent got you women.

' Garry eventually moved to Atlanta, where he worked in construction and built a new life. He married and later relocated to Florida. He never stopped partying; he loved rock music and regularly attended festivals into his sixties. But his relationship with his daughter Nicole suffered.

It took five years before he saw her again, and even then, visits were sporadic. Nicole speaks of him with a mixture of affection and frustration.

'He absolutely adored me, but he wasn't ready to be a dad,' she says. Her grandmother, Garry's mother, remains angry decades later. Garry's sister Fiona explains, 'He used to say, I can't look after a goldfish, let alone a child. He was a party animal but he tried really hard.

' Garry passed away two years ago from pancreatitis and severe liver damage. His story, often dismissed as apocryphal terrace banter, is documented in a film called Lost Down Mexico Way, which follows the friends' adventures and their enduring friendship through four decades. Nicole, reflecting on his life, says, 'He lived life on his own terms, but it came at a cost.

' The legend of the man who went for milk and ended up in Mexico continues to capture the imagination of football fans, a tale of youthful recklessness, friendship, and the eternal pursuit of a good time





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup 1986 Football Fans Family Abandonment Mexico Travel Fatherhood Struggles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »

Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament can 'coexist' with football's World Cup, says ICCThe Women's T20 World Cup in England can 'coexist' with the ongoing football World Cup rather than being overshadowed, says ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: England's first World Cup training sessionEngland have had their first training session in Kansas City - what did we learn?

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Why can't World Cup games kick off on time?A delay to Scotland's Group C tie with Haiti in Massachusetts continued a noticeable trend of tardiness at the 2026 tournament, with none of the first eight matches kicking off on time.

Read more »