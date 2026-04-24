The Marketing Machine Behind the Music: What's the Point of Pop Star Biopics?

A critical look at the trend of pop star biopics, focusing on the recent Michael Jackson film and the increasing prioritization of marketing and legacy control over comprehensive storytelling. The article explores the impact of financial incentives and estate involvement on these narratives, questioning the balance between celebration and accountability.

For over seven decades, biopics about pop stars have explored various approaches – from detailed life retellings to psychological examinations and celebratory musical experiences. However, the success of films like ' Bohemian Rhapsody ' has highlighted a primary goal: promoting an artist’s catalogue and solidifying their legacy, particularly among new audiences.

The rise of streaming and the sale of music rights to specialized companies further emphasize this need to revitalize interest in artists, both living and deceased. The recent release of 'Michael,' a biopic about Michael Jackson, exemplifies this trend, functioning as a potent marketing tool. Jackson’s life was incredibly complex, marked by immense talent, relentless ambition, and deeply troubling allegations of sexual abuse.

Notably, the film conspicuously omits any mention of these allegations and the trials that dominated his later years, a decision driven by legal settlements and the desire to control his narrative. This omission has sparked division even within the Jackson family, with some members supporting the film and others expressing concerns. The resulting film is a largely uncritical tribute to Jackson’s rise to fame, culminating in a recreation of his 'Bad' tour performance at Wembley Stadium.

It feels like a selective portrayal, akin to ending the story of Bill Cosby at the height of 'The Cosby Show' or Jeffrey Epstein’s life during his early career.

'Michael' leans heavily into performance sequences and concert footage, featuring extended song performances and a blend of Jackson’s vocals with those of the actor portraying him. Jaafar Jackson delivers an impressive impersonation of his uncle, while Juliano Valdi shines as the young Michael. Ultimately, the film prioritizes celebration over comprehensive examination, raising questions about the purpose of biopics and the balance between artistic legacy and accountability.

The film’s focus on Jackson’s triumphs, while entertaining, sidesteps the controversies that shaped his later life and remain a significant part of his public image. This selective storytelling underscores the influence of estates and rights holders in shaping these narratives, prioritizing brand preservation over complete honesty. The film’s success, therefore, may lie not in its artistic merit, but in its ability to reignite interest in Jackson’s music and secure his place in popular culture for a new generation.

The question remains whether this approach serves the artist’s full story or simply their commercial interests





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Biopics Michael Jackson Bohemian Rhapsody Music Industry Film Criticism Legacy Marketing Pop Stars

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