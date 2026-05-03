The Met Gala’s Decline: From Royal Glamour to Corporate Influence

The 2024 Met Gala marks a significant shift in the event’s legacy, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the helm, Anna Wintour sidelined, and a host committee that has sparked controversy. Once a pinnacle of high fashion and celebrity glamour, the gala now faces questions about its relevance and future.

The Met Gala , once the pinnacle of high fashion and celebrity glamour, is facing a dramatic shift in its legacy as it prepares for its 2024 edition.

This year’s event, sponsored by Amazon Prime and Whole Foods—effectively under the influence of Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez—promises to be a departure from its storied past, marked by a notable absence of A-list stars and a decline in its traditional prestige. The gala, which once commanded the attention of royalty and global icons, now appears to be a shadow of its former self, with its longtime gatekeeper, Anna Wintour, seemingly sidelined and her successor, Chloe Malle, struggling to fill her shoes.

The Met Gala’s history is rich with iconic moments, none more memorable than Princess Diana’s 1996 appearance, where she made a bold statement with a custom Dior slip dress designed by John Galliano. Diana, who had recently divorced Prince Charles, used the event to showcase her newfound independence and rebellious spirit. Galliano recalled their collaboration, noting that Diana rejected his initial suggestion of a pink dress, opting instead for a deep blue ensemble that exuded sensuality and liberation.

Her look, accessorized with a sapphire and pearl choker and diamond earrings, became a defining moment in fashion history, symbolizing her break from royal constraints. Fast forward to 2024, and the Met Gala’s relevance is waning. Anna Wintour, once the undisputed arbiter of fashion and taste, no longer holds the same influence. Her successor, Chloe Malle, has faced criticism for her lack of style and glamour, even publicly denying rumors of a 'fashion intervention' by Wintour.

Meanwhile, the event’s theme, 'The Body,' has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it is little more than an excuse for exhibitionism. The host committee, which includes figures like Lena Dunham and Teyana Taylor, has further fueled speculation that the gala is losing its edge. With Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez taking center stage, the Met Gala’s future as a bastion of high fashion remains uncertain, as it grapples with changing times and shifting priorities





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